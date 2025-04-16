Sybiha Launches Campaign For Return Of Ukrainian Children Abducted By Russia

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha on Wednesday announced the launch of an international Easter campaign titled "Children Are Non-Negotiable," aimed at raising awareness about Ukrainian children abducted by Russia.

According to Ukrinform, the minister said this in a post on social media platform X .

Sybiha said that not every family would be able to reunite this Holy Week, as thousands of Ukrainian children remain abducted by Russia, "torn away from their families, homes, and homeland."

"Today, we launch the international Easter campaign #ChildrenAreNonNegotiable to remind the world about at least 20,000 Ukrainian kids forcibly transferred by Russia," Sybiha said.

He stressed that since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Russia has taken "systematic steps to erase Ukrainian identity, abducting children, re-educating them, and placing them in Russian families." The minister stressed the need for a thorough investigation of this crime and the prosecution of those responsible.

"A just and lasting peace requires the return of all these Ukrainian children home. As we launch the #ChildrenAreNonNegotiable campaign, I invite my colleagues all over the world to join it and show their support for the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children," Sybiha wrote.

Earlier reports said that 1,269 children illegally deported or displaced by Russia had already been returned to Ukrainian-controlled territory.