State Of The States: Six Experts On How The Campaign Is Playing Out Around Australia

The federal election campaign has passed the halfway mark, with politicians zig-zagging across the country to spruik their policies and achievements.

Where politicians choose to visit (and not visit) give us some insight into their electoral priorities and strategy.

Here, six experts analyse how the campaign has looked so far in New South Wales, Queensland, South Australia, Tasmania, Victoria and Western Australia.

New South Wales

David Clune, honorary associate, government and international relations, University of Sydney

Opposition Leader Peter Dutton's strategy in NSW seems to include a tacit concession Liberal heartland seats won by the Teals in 2022 are unlikely to come back.

Instead, the Liberals are hoping to make inroads into Western Sydney electorates held by Labor. It's a fast-growing, diverse area where families are struggling to pay the mortgage and household bills, and young people have difficulty renting or buying homes. Dutton and Prime Minister Anthony Albanese have concentrated their campaigning in this area, both claiming to be the best choice for cost-of-living relief and housing affordability.

Both Anthony Albanese and Peter Dutton have campaigned heavily in Western Sydney. Mick Tsikas/AAP

Many of these seats are among Labor's safest. Most would require a two-party preferred swing of 6% or more to be lost. Historically speaking, swings of this size are unlikely, although nevertheless possible.

Labor is putting much effort into“sandbagging” marginal coastal seats. A major issue is Labor's emphasis on renewables versus the Coalition's policy of building nuclear power plants, including one in the Hunter Valley.

Dutton's messaging in the early part of the campaign was confusing, combining pragmatic politics, such as cutting the excise on petrol, with right-wing ideology, such as slashing the public service. The former resonated in the marginals, the latter did not . Albanese, by contrast, stayed on message, releasing a stream of expensive handouts to win the votes of battling Sydneysiders.

A wildcard is the emergence of Muslim lobby groups, The Muslim Vote and Muslim Votes Matter . These were formed to support pro-Palestine candidates in safe Labor seats in Western Sydney where there is a large Muslim population, such as Blaxland and Watson.

One factor that won't be influential is the state government. Premier Chris Minns leads a Labor administration whose performance has generally been lacklustre, but which is not notably unpopular. Unlike in Victoria, NSW voters seem to have their baseball bats in the closet.

The opinion polls continue to show the trend developing since February of a swing back to Labor in NSW, mirroring the national trend. According to an aggregate of polling data , as at April 15 the Labor two-party preferred vote in NSW was 51.9%, an increase of 1.7% since the March federal budget.

Queensland

Paul Williams, associate professor of politics and journalism, Griffith University

The fact neither Albanese nor Dutton has spent a disproportionate amount of time campaigning in Queensland underscores the view the Sunshine State is not a pathway to The Lodge.

But the fact both leaders have made several visits – Albanese campaigned here four times in 12 days – also indicates neither leader is taking any seat for granted.

Indeed, Albanese has visited normally tough-to-win seats, such as Leichhardt in far north Queensland (held by the Coalition for 26 of the past 29 years), which reveals an emboldened Labor Party. With the retirement of popular Coalition MP Warren Entsch, and held by just 3.44%, Labor thinks Leichhardt is“winnable”, especially after reports the LNP candidate Jeremy Neal had posted questionable comments regarding China and Donald Trump on social media.

If so – and given the growing lead Labor boasts in national polls – the LNP would be also at least a little concerned in Longman (3.1%), Bonner (3.4%), Flynn (3.8%), Forde (4.2%) and Petrie (4.4%).

At least the opposition can placate itself with this week's Resolve Strategic poll , which indicates it still leads Labor in Queensland by six points after preferences, 53% to 47%. That's just a one-point swing to Labor since 2022. However, it would be concerned that the LNP's lead has been slashed ten points from the previous YouGov poll .

But most concerning must surely be a uComms poll in Dutton's own seat of Dickson, held by a slender 1.7%, which forecast the opposition leader losing to high-profile Labor candidate Ali France, 51.7 to 48.3%. The entry of the Climate 200-backed independent candidate Ellie Smith appears to have disrupted preference flows.

Labor's own polling indicated a closer contest at 50% each, while the LNP's polling indicates an easy win for Dutton, 57% to 43%, despite Labor spending A$130,000 on France's campaign.

An alleged terror plot against Dutton in Brisbane doesn't appear to have shifted the dial. But voters' potential to conflate Dutton with Trump may well have, especially given Trump's tariffs now threaten Queensland beef producers' $1.4 billion trade with the United States. In the closing weeks, watch as Dutton draws on the new and popular Premier David Crisafulli for electoral succour.

South Australia

Rob Manwaring, associate professor of politics and public policy, Flinders University

Is there a federal election campaign taking place? In South Australia, there is a something of an elusive air about the current festival of democracy, with many voters disengaged. The lack of excitement reflects the fact that only two seats in the state are marginal: Sturt (0.5%) and Boothby (3.3%).

The party campaigns have sparkled and flickered, but not really caught alight. The signature move was Albanese's early announcement of the $150 million new healthcare centre at Flinders , in the seat of Boothby. For the ALP, this neatly coalesced around Labor's campaign on Medicare.

Federal Labor also sees its strongest asset in the state in Premier Peter Malinauskas, who was prominent during the recent AFL gather round - the round played entirely in Adelaide and its surrounds.

In a welcome development for the state, Labor's announcement Adelaide would be put forward to host the next Climate COP conference in 2026 was an interesting flashpoint. Locally, many businesses welcomed the announcement, as it potentially will generate significant footfall and economic activity.

Yet, the Coalition quickly announced they would not support the bid, trying to shift the attention away from climate to cost-of-living issues.

More generally, there is a perception the Coalition has been struggling to build campaign momentum. Notably, in a recent visit by members of the shadow cabinet, energies appear to be focused more on sandbagging the seat of Sturt than on winning Boothy, which Labor holds with a nominal 3.3%.

Other factors also might explain a sense of indifference in South Australia. There have been key developments in state politics, for example, notably the ongoing criminal case against former Liberal leader David Speirs , and independent MP, and former Liberal, Nick McBride , who faces assault charges related to family and domestic violence (to which he's yet to enter a plea).

Tasmania

Robert Hortle, deputy director of the Tasmanian Policy Exchange, University of Tasmania

The Labor and Liberal campaign strategies started quite differently across Tasmania's five electorates.

Labor is desperate to defend Lyons and Franklin and hopeful of picking up Braddon (though perhaps overly ambitious, given the 8% margin ).

Its candidates have focused on promoting Labor's big, national-level policies. In the first couple of weeks of the campaign, this meant pushing its flagship healthcare and childcare policies. Following the campaign launches on the weekend, housing is the new flavour.

The ultra-marginal seat of Lyons in Tasmania has had the most attention from the major parties. Lukas Coch/AAP

The Liberal Party – there is no Coalition in Tassie – is focused on winning super marginal Lyons (0.9%) and holding Braddon and Bass. In contrast to Labor, the Liberal campaign was initially defined by lots of community-level funding announcements and Tasmania-specific infrastructure support.

Since the Coalition's plan to halve the fuel excise was announced, the approach has changed somewhat. Tasmanian Liberal candidates are now swinging in behind this and other national policy pronouncements about – you guessed it – housing.

Both major party candidates have been pretty quiet on the controversial issue of salmon farming . This is surprising given the national spotlight on Braddon's Macquarie Harbour and the waterways of Franklin. The only exception is Braddon Labor candidate Anne Urquhart's very vocal support for the salmon industry.

For the Greens, the goal is to build on their 2022 vote share and turn one Senate seat into two, although this is a long shot. They have campaigned hard on issues – mainly salmon farming and native forest logging – where agreement between the Labor and Liberal parties has left space for a dissenting voice.

Although the Greens' chances of winning any of the lower house seats are slim, they will be hoping these issues help them make further inroads into the declining primary vote share of the major parties .

Victoria

Zareh Ghazarian, senior lecturer in politics, school of social sciences, Monash University

Victoria has several seats that can potentially change hands at this election. As ABC election analyst Antony Green reminds us, the state is home to at least a dozen seats the major parties hold by a margin of 6% or less. Additionally, the independents in Kooyong and Goldstein are also on thin margins (2.2% and 3.3% respectively).

Within this context, the campaign in Victoria has been marked by several visits by the major party leaders. The challenge, however, has been how they have worked with their state counterparts.

State Liberal Leader Brad Battin has fallen short of explicitly supporting the Coalition's focus on nuclear energy. Instead, he says he's ready to have an“adult conversation” about the prospect. Coal currently provides more than 60% of electricity in Victoria.

Dutton was, however, happy to campaign alongside Battin and also visited a petrol station with the state leader while in Melbourne.

Peter Dutton recruited Victorian Liberal Leader Brad Battin for one of his many petrol bowser photo ops. Mick Tsikas/AAP

The Labor Party in Victoria, on the other hand, has been grappling with a drop in support in the polls , with Premier Jacinta Allan's popularity falling . As a result, there's been much speculation among political commentators about whether Albanese would want to be campaigning with a leader seemingly struggling to attract support.

In one of the first visits to the state, Albanese did not campaign with Allan. This was even though he had been happy to be with the premiers of South Australia and Western Australia while campaigning there.

According to Albanese, it was the fact that parliament was sitting that made it impossible for Allan to join him on the campaign trail. Both leaders were together at a subsequent visit, but this elicited questions about the impact of Allan's leadership on Labor's standing in Victoria.

Western Australia

Narelle Miragliotta, associate professor in politics, Murdoch University

Reports the state's 16 seats will decide which party grouping will form government has resulted in WA voters being treated to regular visits by the major party leaders, including Labor's campaign launch.

The campaign context in WA is shaped by its mining economy. Perth is the fastest growing capital in the country, which has led to strong growth in the median housing price and an expensive rental market .

While the state's economic prosperity is one of the drivers of cost-of-living pressures, some of this has been offset by relief measures from the state Labor government, relatively low unemployment and some of the highest average weekly incomes in the country .

On top of this two potentially divisive issues – the nature positive laws and North West shelf gas expansion – have been defused by federal Labor. The party has backtracked in the case of the former. In the case of the latter, it has merely delayed (not without criticism , however) what is likely to be an eventual approval.

Clearer differences have emerged on future of the WA live sheep trade . But while important to communities directly affected by the phasing out of the practice, the issue does not appear to be capturing the attention of most metropolitan voters.

What might we expect? Labor's two-party-preferred margin is comfortable in eight of the nine seats it holds. The five Liberal-held seats are on much slimmer margins. Polling suggests little improvement in their state-wide share of the two party preferred vote since 2022.

To the extent the polls portend the outcome, the Liberals' lack of electoral momentum in WA suggests it will be a struggle to regain the target seats of Curtin and Tangney. Only the outcome in WA's newest seat, Bullwinkel, remains uncertain.