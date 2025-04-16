Qatar Supports UNESCO Decision Of Defending Education, Culture Institutions In Sudan

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Paris: The State of Qatar has affirmed its support for the resolution adopted on Wednesday, April 16, by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), concerning the protection of the cultural and educational sectors in Sudan.

This statement was made during the participation of Permanent Representative of the State of Qatar to UNESCO HE Dr. Nasser bin Hamad Al Hanzab in the 221st session of the Executive Board of the organization, currently being held at UNESCOs headquarters in Paris.

In a statement to Qatar News Agency (QNA), HE Dr. Al Hanzab said that the resolution issued today by the Executive Board calls for the protection of the right to education, cultural heritage sites, museums, and cultural property from looting and destruction in Sudan, as well as other areas of UNESCO's mandate. He emphasized the need for this resolution to be effective in achieving its goals, especially as the war in Sudan is ongoing since April 15, 2023, and has resulted in the looting and destruction of Sudanese cultural institutions, the collapse of basic educational infrastructure, and the targeting of the media and communication sector.

His Excellency also noted that supporting women in conflict zones in Sudan and globally remains a priority for the State of Qatar.

The UNESCO Executive Board, in its resolution, reaffirmed that education is a fundamental human right and plays a vital role in promoting peace, social cohesion, and sustainable development. The Board expressed deep concern over the destruction of Sudanese media institutions, the targeting of journalists, and the shutdown of print newspapers, stressing the need to protect journalists.

The Qatari representative to UNESCO noted that member states welcomed the resolutions text, which outlines a detailed action plan that includes objectives and measures across all areas of UNESCOs work in Sudan. The plan aims to support the cultural sector, recover stolen cultural property, and strengthen the education and media sectors in partnership with relevant UN agencies.

Dr. Al Hanzab reiterated Qatar's firm and supportive position on the unity and sovereignty of the brotherly Republic of Sudan. He also highlighted Qatars humanitarian and political role, manifested in its support for international initiatives and efforts aimed at fostering development, alleviating the suffering of crisis and disaster victims, and addressing global challenges, stemming from its belief in the importance of international cooperation and partnership.

In this context, he referred to Qatars pledge of $75 million to support the humanitarian response plan in Sudan for the year 2023, made during the ministerial meeting of the seventh Brussels Conference on and the Regional Refugee and Resilience Plan. Additionally, Qatar has allocated $10 million on April 10 to support programs dedicated to women in conflict zones in Sudan.



