Civilian Injured In Russian Drone Attack On Kherson Region

2025-04-16 07:11:12
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A 52-year-old man was injured on Wednesday, April 16, as a result of a Russian drone attack on the village of Inzhenerne in the Kherson city territorial community.

Roman Mrochko, head of the Kherson City Military Administration, said this in a post on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

According to him, the attack occurred at 15:30.

Read also: Russian army shells Novooleksandrivka in Kherson region, damaging homes

The victim sustained a blast injury and shrapnel wounds to his elbow and pelvis.

