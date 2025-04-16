403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Civilian Injured In Russian Drone Attack On Kherson Region
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A 52-year-old man was injured on Wednesday, April 16, as a result of a Russian drone attack on the village of Inzhenerne in the Kherson city territorial community.
Roman Mrochko, head of the Kherson City Military Administration, said this in a post on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.
According to him, the attack occurred at 15:30.Read also: Russian army shells Novooleksandrivka in Kherson region, damaging homes
The victim sustained a blast injury and shrapnel wounds to his elbow and pelvis.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment