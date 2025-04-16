Russian Army Shells Novooleksandrivka In Kherson Region, Damaging Homes
The Kherson Regional State Administration said this in a post on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.
"At around 17:00, the Russian army opened artillery fire on Novooleksandrivka. At least 20 strikes were recorded. As a result of the attack, about ten private houses and outbuildings were damaged," the statement reads.
According to preliminary information, no local residents were injured.
Photo credit: Kherson Regional State Administration
