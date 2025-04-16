Russian Army Shells Novooleksandrivka In Kherson Region, Damaging Homes

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Russian army shelled the village of Novooleksandrivka in Ukraine's Kherson region, damaging around ten private houses.

The Kherson Regional State Administration said this in a post on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

"At around 17:00, the Russian army opened artillery fire on Novooleksandrivka. At least 20 strikes were recorded. As a result of the attack, about ten private houses and outbuildings were damaged," the statement reads.

According to preliminary information, no local residents were injured.

Photo credit: Kherson Regional State Administration