Russian Army Shells Novooleksandrivka In Kherson Region, Damaging Homes

Russian Army Shells Novooleksandrivka In Kherson Region, Damaging Homes


2025-04-16 07:11:12
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army shelled the village of Novooleksandrivka in Ukraine's Kherson region, damaging around ten private houses.

The Kherson Regional State Administration said this in a post on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

"At around 17:00, the Russian army opened artillery fire on Novooleksandrivka. At least 20 strikes were recorded. As a result of the attack, about ten private houses and outbuildings were damaged," the statement reads.

According to preliminary information, no local residents were injured.

Photo credit: Kherson Regional State Administration

