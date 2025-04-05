Egypt, Turkey Discuss Gaza Ceasefire Efforts In Phone Call

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty and Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held a phone call on Saturday, April 5th, to discuss regional issues, including efforts to reinstate a ceasefire in Gaza.

The call, part of ongoing communication between the two countries, primarily focused on the latest developments in the Gaza Strip. According to a statement, the ministers discussed efforts to reinstate the ceasefire agreement and ensure the implementation of its three phases, with the stated goal of securing the release of hostages and prisoners. They also addressed facilitating the entry of humanitarian aid, medical supplies, and shelter assistance into Gaza.

The discussion occurred amidst a backdrop of increasing tensions. The ministers noted an Israeli escalation in both the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, alongside concerns regarding Israel's continued use of military force against civilians and the obstruction of humanitarian aid deliveries to Gaza.

The two ministers also exchanged perspectives on the situation in Sudan and international efforts to provide support. Abdelatty emphasised Egypt's support for Sudanese national institutions and their work to restore stability and peace in the region. He reiterated Egypt's commitment to respecting Sudan's sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity.

The conversation also addressed recent events in the Horn of Africa and the Red Sea region. The ministers explored ways to achieve security and stability in Somalia, including preserving its unity and territorial integrity. The Turkish Foreign Minister reaffirmed Egypt's support for Somali counter-terrorism efforts and for strengthening the capabilities of the Somali National Army.

During the call, Abdelatty restated Egypt's rejection of the participation of any non-Red Sea coastal state in the Red Sea's security arrangements and governance.