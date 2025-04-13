403
Iceland defies global trend with notable happiness increase
(MENAFN) Amid a global trend of declining happiness in many Nordic nations, Iceland emerges as a notable exception, experiencing a significant rise in happiness, as reported in the 2025 World Happiness Report.
For the third year in a row, Finland has secured the top position, while Denmark, Sweden, and Norway have all recorded a decrease in their overall happiness scores since the survey's inception. In stark contrast, Iceland has achieved a remarkable 9.1% increase in happiness since the first index in 2008, climbing to third place globally this year, up from 18th.
Iceland excels in social support, ranking highest among all nations, and also scores well in areas such as freedom and generosity. Despite its relatively small population of under 400,000, the country continues to prioritize investments in infrastructure, progressive social initiatives, and tourism. However, residents attribute much of their happiness to factors beyond government influence, particularly the country's stunning and accessible natural landscapes.
"From home, from work, it's very easy to get to a national park or open spaces where we can hike, walk by the river, coast or lakes," stated Hrund Gunnsteinsdóttir, author of the upcoming book InnSæi: Heal, Revive and Reset with the Icelandic Art of Intuition. She has a particular appreciation for the diverse landscapes, which range from vibrant greenery to desolate black sands.
