Real Estate Trading Reaches JD1.49B In Q1

AMMAN - Jordan's real estate sector recorded a total trading volume of JD1.491 billion during the first quarter of 2025, according to the latest monthly report issued by the Department of Land and Survey.

While the quarterly figures reflect overall resilience, the market experienced a slowdown in March. Real estate trading volume for the month stood at JD402 million, marking a 12 per cent decline compared with March 2024 and a 26 per cent drop from February 2025.

Despite the dip in activity, the sector's revenues showed improvement. Real estate revenues rose by 6 per cent in the first quarter compared with the same period last year, reaching JD93 million, the report noted.

Property sales declined overall during the first quarter. The total number of transactions fell by 7 per cent, with apartment sales decreasing by 1 per cent and land sales dropping by 9 per cent.

Economist and real estate analyst Saeed Said noted:“While the drop in activity this March is notable, it does not necessarily signal a downturn.” He explained that the market is still adjusting to evolving interest rates and cost structures.“What's encouraging is that revenue growth and sustained transaction values reflect healthy market fundamentals,” he added.

From a developer's perspective, Mahmoud Salah pointed out that“demand for land remains cautious, likely due to rising development costs”.

Although March reflected a short-term dip, analysts believe that the overall quarterly performance underscores continued investor interest in Jordan's real estate sector.