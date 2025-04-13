403
Turkey pursues Erdogan-Trump meeting, plans Syria visit
(MENAFN) Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan announced on Sunday that Turkey is actively working to arrange a meeting between President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and US President Donald Trump.
Speaking to reporters at the Antalya Diplomacy Forum 2025, Fidan stated that discussions are underway to determine the location of the potential meeting, whether it will take place in the United States or Turkey.
In addition to the planned engagement with the US President, Fidan also revealed President Erdogan's intention to visit Syria. He informed the forum, "We are working on appropriate conditions, date, and ground" for the Syrian visit. The announcements were made during the Antalya Diplomacy Forum 2025, where Anadolu serves as the global communication partner.
