Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Russian Actor Yura Borisov Joins Leading Hollywood Agency

Russian Actor Yura Borisov Joins Leading Hollywood Agency


2025-04-13 08:05:20
(MENAFN) Yura Borisov, a Russian actor celebrated for his performance in the American filmmaker Sean Baker’s movie Anora, has entered a deal with a top-tier Hollywood representation firm, as shared by the U.S. entertainment magazine Variety.

At 32, Borisov made history as the first actor born in Russia to be shortlisted for the Best Supporting Actor category due to his standout role in Anora.

The film itself earned five Academy Awards and claimed the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival in 2024. Although Borisov did not take home the Oscar, his impactful portrayal received broad praise, solidifying his status as an emerging talent in international cinema.

In addition to his Oscar recognition, he was also nominated for Best Supporting Actor by the BAFTA, Golden Globes, Gotham Awards, and the Film Independent Spirit Awards.

According to Variety, Borisov has now signed with United Talent Agency (UTA), which will handle his career “in all areas.”

Based in Los Angeles, UTA manages high-profile artists such as Timothee Chalamet, Chris Pratt, and Benedict Cumberbatch, along with actresses like Cynthia Erivo and Phoebe Waller-Bridge. The firm characterizes its clients as voices and visionaries who “shape culture and drive the future.”

Despite joining UTA, Borisov will maintain his partnerships with other firms including ColorCreative, Gang, Tyre, Ramer, Brown & Passman, and Sunshine Sachs Morgan & Lylis, as mentioned by Variety.

In Anora, a film that delves into themes of social inequality and authority, Borisov portrays Igor, a fierce yet complex enforcer.

MENAFN13042025000045017167ID1109423963

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search