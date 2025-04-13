Govt Jobs Only For Punjabis, Says Sukhbir Badal Ahead Of 2027 Assembly Polls

MENAFN - IANS) Talwandi Sabo (Punjab), April 13 (IANS) Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) President Sukhbir Badal on Sunday said party workers had decided to bring the party back to power in 2027 and made it clear that once this was done, no gangster or drug smuggler would remain the state, besides assuring government jobs for Punjabis only.

Addressing a gathering on the occasion of Baisakhi here, the SAD President said,“I am committed to making Punjab the number one state in the country. I am also committed to augmenting the social welfare schemes and giving relief to the weaker sections. I am also committed to safeguarding the interests of Punjabis.”

“Accordingly, SAD will reintroduce the 'aata daal' scheme, besides doubling the old-age pension and 'shagun' schemes and bringing in a law banning outsiders from purchasing agricultural land in Punjab,” he stated. Badal also made an appeal for unity in the Panth. He said all Akalis should come back in the party fold in the interest of Punjab, Punjabiat and the Khalsa Panth.

“The time has come to save Punjab from the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which has always looted it, and repose faith in SAD that has always delivered on its promises,” Badal said. The SAD President also spoke about conspiracies which were being hatched to damage the party and erode the credibility of Sikh institutions.

He said the management boards of both Sri Hazur Sahib and Patna Sahib had been expanded to bring them under government control. Asserting that all this was initiated once SAD left the NDA, he said recently the conspiracy had been enlarged to woo the Jathedars of Takhts by giving them security and other allurements.

Mentioning Giani Harpreet Singh, he said the former and others tried to destroy the prestige of the Panth instead of strengthening it.“I thank the Shiromani Committee, which has successfully taken back the control of the Takht from the Central government, which had forced the Jathedars to take a stand against the Sikh community.”

Asserting that the Akali Dal is the true inheritor of Punjab, Sukhbir Badal said the party was responsible for speedy development of the state by establishing thermal plants, roads and airports, augmenting irrigation facilities, bringing in the minimum support price (MSP) for wheat and paddy and introducing social welfare schemes like 'aata daal', old-age pension and Shagun scheme.