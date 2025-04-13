403
Robot "pets" lead new era of AI companionship
(MENAFN) The landscape of pet ownership is transforming with the emergence of advanced robotic "pets" driven by artificial intelligence (AI). This innovative trend, which diverges from traditional pets like dogs and cats, is particularly gaining traction in China.
Recent footage shared on Chinese social media has captivated users. One notable video from Shanghai features a woman walking a robotic dog on a leash, accompanied by a humanoid robot dressed in clothing. This has sparked comments on platforms such as Weibo, with users exclaiming, "Sci-fi has now become a reality." The post, tagged with phrases like "dog-walking-in-Shanghai-is-next-level," has attracted a large audience, highlighting a glimpse of a futuristic lifestyle in the bustling city.
In another popular video from Chengdu, a robotic dog was seen carrying a live puppy on its back during a stroll, drawing the attention of passersby who paused to take pictures. Local media reports suggest that AI technology allows these robotic dogs to navigate their environment, providing a safe and seamless walking experience.
Additionally, the Go2 quadruped robotic model from the Chinese startup Unitree Robotics has achieved notable commercial success, with over 3,000 units sold through its official store on Taobao, China's top e-commerce platform.
