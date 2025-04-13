403
Trump Painting Replaces Obama Portrait in White House
(MENAFN) In a striking change within the White House, a bold painting of U.S. Leader Donald Trump has been installed in a highly visible area of the Grand Foyer in the East Wing, taking the place of the formal portrait of previous President Barack Obama.
The newly displayed artwork portrays Trump with blood on his face and the American flag in the background. It captures the dramatic instant he lifted a clenched fist following a failed assassination attempt during a campaign event in Butler, Pennsylvania, in July 2024.
The intense image also features Secret Service members rushing to protect Trump as he makes a resolute gesture, reinforcing his rallying cry to “fight, fight, fight.” This scene has since become a symbolic representation of his ongoing bid for re-election.
Although Obama’s portrait was displaced to accommodate the Trump painting, it has not been removed from public view.
White House spokesperson Harrison Fields clarified that the portrait has been relocated to another notable setting within the residence. It now overlooks a historic Steinway grand piano once played by Franklin D. Roosevelt.
“Obama remains in the Entrance Hall of the White House State Floor,” Fields explained on X. This particular spot was formerly home to George W. Bush’s portrait, which has reportedly been shifted to the staircase area.
