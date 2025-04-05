Nearly 6,700 Indian Workers Deployed In Israel: Govt

Responding to a question in the Lok Sabha on Friday, Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh said the recruitment process has been overseen by Israeli authorities, with workers assigned to 195 companies across the country.

According to official data, 2,348 of these workers have been deployed in building framework roles, 1,955 in iron bending, 1,600 in plastering, and 791 in ceramic tiling.

“The Indian Embassy in Israel has been actively monitoring the welfare of the workers through regular consular visits,” the Ministry said, adding that a 24-hour helpline has also been established to offer assistance.

Some workers reported grievances regarding discrepancies between promised and actual job placements. These concerns were raised with the relevant Israeli authorities and have since been resolved, according to the Embassy.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now