Nearly 6,700 Indian Workers Deployed In Israel: Govt

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) New Delhi- As part of the bilateral Framework Agreement signed between India and Israel in November 2023, a total of 6,694 Indian workers have reached Israel for employment as of March 10, 2025.
Responding to a question in the Lok Sabha on Friday, Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh said the recruitment process has been overseen by Israeli authorities, with workers assigned to 195 companies across the country.
According to official data, 2,348 of these workers have been deployed in building framework roles, 1,955 in iron bending, 1,600 in plastering, and 791 in ceramic tiling.
“The Indian Embassy in Israel has been actively monitoring the welfare of the workers through regular consular visits,” the Ministry said, adding that a 24-hour helpline has also been established to offer assistance.
Some workers reported grievances regarding discrepancies between promised and actual job placements. These concerns were raised with the relevant Israeli authorities and have since been resolved, according to the Embassy.
Read Also
Chaos at Main Israeli Airport After Yemeni Missile Attack
Israel Criticised After It Bars Gaza Aid To Pressure Hamas To Accept New Ceasefire Proposal
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN05042025000215011059ID1109394206
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment