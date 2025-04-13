Longevity Clinics In UAE: How Far Is Too Far In The Race To Reverse Ageing?

Imagine a world where ageing is no longer an unstoppable force - where you can seemingly slow down time, rejuvenate your cells and extend your lifespan. Thanks to advancements in regenerative medicine, this vision is becoming a reality.

Through cutting-edge therapies like cell rejuvenation, gene editing and targeted lifestyle modifications, science is unlocking new frontiers not only to treat existing diseases but also prevent them. What once seemed like science fiction is now paving the way for a future of longer, healthier lives.

And this isn't a far-fetched idea. This field, while still evolving and undergoing rigorous research, is shaping the way we view longevity wellness. In 2024, Abu Dhabi established the first of its kind Healthy Longevity Medicine Centres (HLMCs) aimed at promoting wellness and longevity for residents. In the wider Gulf region, the global consultancy firm PwC noted last year that the median age of the local population is expected to rise from 32 in 2022 to 51 by 2100. Although this poses a potential burden on the region's healthcare systems, GCC countries are taking steps to strengthen and enhance their longevity sector.

According to Dr Nas Al Jafari, co-founder of DNA Health & Wellness, the public's interest in maintaining their youthfulness and extending their lifespan is“at an all-time peak”.

Behind the science

Firstly, what exactly is longevity, and how does it help increase your lifespan?“Longevity medicine works by slowing down or reversing aspects of biological ageing, enhancing health span and reducing age-related diseases,” said anti-ageing and regenerative medicine physician Dr Khalid Shukri. This could be achieved simply by making lifestyle changes, like eating better and exercising regularly.

The other side of the coin is more nuanced. According to Dr Ruhil Badiani, specialist at Cornerstone Clinic,“longevity medicine targets ageing at the cellular level, leading to both internal health benefits and visible rejuvenation over time”.

At Dubai-based wellness clinic Wellth, an“elite and luxury” longevity package could reach a cool $100,000 per year. This includes everything from bloodwork to receiving NAD+ infusions, which help with DNA repair. Perhaps their most high-end procedure is gene therapy, with prices ranging from $25,000 to over $100,000. According to the National Organisation for Rare Diseases, gene therapy is costly because of the amount of research to develop a safe and effective technique. Another procedure at Wellth is stem cell therapy, which uses stem cells to treat or prevent diseases. It is also used to stimulate collagen for aesthetic purposes, with costs ranging from $5,000 to $25,000 per session.

Many people seek out NAD+ drips for their powerful anti-ageing effects as well. By activating sirtuins - proteins linked to longevity and DNA repair, this treatment can slow down visible signs of ageing, improve skin health and support cellular regeneration"

Dr Ruhil Badiani

Regenerative medicine treatments - including stem cells, peptides, and metabolic optimisation therapies like NAD+ - are becoming more popular.“Many people seek out NAD+ drips for their powerful anti-ageing effects as well. By activating sirtuins - proteins linked to longevity and DNA repair, this treatment can slow down visible signs of ageing, improve skin health and support cellular regeneration,” Dr Badiani said. These drips could cost $250 to $1,500 per infusion and require ongoing treatment.

Hacking your biology

Another term that has been surfacing in wellness circles is biohacking. Though it sounds rather ominous, it is, as Dr Elie Abirached puts it,“taking control of your own biology to optimise how you feel, perform, and age”. Founder of the programme Limitless Human, Dr Abirached said that biohacking differs from traditional wellness methods as it's highly individualised, it is data-driven and focuses on optimisation.

Biohacking is also more“DIY”, meaning that it prioritises self-experimentation to enhance health and extend lifespan. It is also seen as more affordable and accessible, because some facets of biohacking include making incremental changes to your lifestyle in order to live longer.“Biohacking is often seen as something exclusive for the wealthy but the truth is, some of the most powerful biohacks are completely free or low-cost,” he said.“Things like fasting, breathwork, morning sunlight exposure, proper sleep routines and simple bodyweight exercises are all forms of biohacking and they don't cost a dirham.”

His full-range programme involves biological age testing, wearing technologies that track your progress, recovery therapies, and one-on-one consultations, which could range from Dh3,000 to Dh10,000. On the other hand, Dr Abirached also understands that not everybody wants a full investment upfront, so his“lighter” programme involves more accessible and affordable packages. Due to biohacking, he said that he has seen some of his patients' biological age decrease significantly, highlighting how they witnessed“clients reverse their biological age by up to 10-15 years within six to 12 months."

Not just for aesthetics

Longevity medicine is not purely for aesthetics; that is only a byproduct, according to Dr Shukri.“Longevity medicine focuses on prolonged health benefits by slowing biological ageing, preventing age-related diseases and enhancing overall vitality. However, aesthetics (youthful appearance, skin health, body composition) can be secondary effects of longevity treatments.”

Take Dheeraj, for example. After suffering from a chronic illness which began during his childhood, the 38-year-old real estate executive turned to a more holistic approach in dealing with his lifelong health concerns. This was the first time he sought treatment that addressed the root cause of his agony, and the results proved worthwhile. Instead of simply getting treated for symptoms, Dheeraj was treated from the foundations of where his pain came from. In addition to making certain lifestyle changes, he underwent wellness sessions such as cryo therapy and ozone sauna, among others.

Not only did this heal him, but it reversed his gastrointestinal conditions, and in just a few weeks, Dheeraj saw his disease symptoms go down by more than 75 per cent, according to his health coach at Wellth. In general, underlying causes include a combination of poor diet, leaky gut, stress, toxins and mild infection.

The future of long living

The future of longevity medicine in the UAE looks bright and advances in research would potentially lead to groundbreaking therapies that would extend both lifespan and health span, Dr Badiani said. She noted that artificial intelligence could revolutionise longevity medicine by enabling highly personalised treatments tailored to disease prevention and lifespan extension.

She added:“Concepts such as 'longevity escape velocity', where life expectancy increases faster than time progresses, may become more tangible, offering new possibilities for delaying ageing.”

According to Dr Badiani's estimates, the UAE is likely to position itself as a leader in longevity science, investing in cutting-edge healthcare solutions and fostering an environment where people can not only live longer but thrive well into old age. According to Deep Knowledge Analytics, the UAE's longevity sector is expected to hit $23 billion in 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3 per cent.

For now, CEO of Avida Longevity, Omar Geier believes that these discoveries are still in their infancy and that currently, the most effective longevity strategies remain the simplest: maintaining a healthy lifestyle, getting quality sleep and exercising regularly.