Lady Gaga: Bruno Mars Is Like A Once-In-A-Generation Artist

MENAFN - IANS) Los Angeles, April 12 (IANS) Pop star Lady Gaga has heaped praise on Bruno Mars, tagging the musician as a "once-in-a-generation artist".

The 39-year-old singer-actress and Mars released 'Die with a Smile', their Grammy-winning collaboration in 2024.

Gaga told 'Extra': "He's like my brother. I really care about him and only want the best things for him. He's so talented. He's like a once-in-a-generation artist. We wanted to make a love song, and I think that was the perfect thing for us to do together, because I think we feel similarly about making the public smile."

Gaga released 'Mayhem', her latest album, in March, and she said she cherishes the experience of releasing new music, reports co.

The 'Abracadabra' hitmaker shared: "I think that when I am putting out a record, every time, it feels like the first time."

"I think about, like, being in New York City and going to dance rehearsal and putting in all the sweat and tears with the dancers and then performing for record labels, auditioning, playing shows, hoping people come, praying that they show up so the record label can see you have fans, kind of, like, the hustle of the early life of the business.”

“That, like, stayed with me my whole career."

Meanwhile, in March, Gaga talked about losing her "sense of self" after becoming famous.

The singer mentioned her "complicated relationship with fame" on the song 'Perfect Celebrity', and Gaga described the track as "one of the more angry songs" she's ever written.

She said on 'The Howard Stern Show': "I think in a way, when I was writing, I was feeling like there was the real me and there was the clone me. It's kind of one of the more angry songs I've ever written."

Gaga also said to have mixed feelings about her decision to get involved with the music industry.

She said: "The song is a little bit of a retaliation against myself, and I'm just sort of trying to figure out as I go through it, how I feel about it all, and it's kind of a reckless tune, I think, in a way."