Dubai Announces New Traffic Unit To Monitor E-Scooter, Cycling Violations

Authorities in Dubai will soon launch a special unit focused on monitoring violations by cyclists and e-scooter riders . The new Personal Mobility Monitoring Unit aims to improve traffic safety on cycling and e-scooter tracks while ensuring compliance with all relevant safety standards.

Launched through a collaboration between the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) and Dubai Police, the unit will oversee adherence to traffic rules, manage the flow of traffic on cycling lanes, and promote public awareness of safe riding practices .

Offenders will face penalties in line with current regulations. Personnel from the unit will also be stationed across key bicycle lanes and main streets that connect soft mobility zones to monitor activity and enforce rules.

