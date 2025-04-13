Look: When Jebel Jais Flash Floods Left 570 People Stranded For 15 Hours 6 Years Ago

On April 13, 2019, around 300 vehicles carrying about 570 people were stranded on Jebel Jais - the highest peak in the UAE - as heavy rains lashed the country . In response, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) issued a flash flood alert that remained in effect until 11.30am the next day, April 14.

Authorities responded swiftly; rescue teams were deployed, and officials closely monitored the situation. The NCM shared photos and videos of the flash floods in various valleys across the country. Waterfalls cascaded down mountainsides as rainwater rushed into lower-lying areas.

Among those stranded was Saif Ul Hasan, a resident of Ras Al Khaimah, who spoke to Khaleej Times. He recalled that it rained non-stop throughout the day.“People were stuck. The road to the peak became impassable due to the rising water. The situation looked grim and people were advised to stay away from flash flood-prone zones. Cars had to reverse as the floodwaters spread.”

The severe weather wasn't limited to Jebel Jais. Heavy rains were also reported across several parts of the UAE, including Al Adalah, Al Shawamekh, Al Dhafra, Madinat Zayed, and Al Wathba in Abu Dhabi; Al Faqah in Al Ain; Hatta and Margham in Dubai; Al Dhaid and Al Manama in Sharjah; Masafi and Al Tawain in Fujairah; and Falaj Al Mualla in Umm Al Quwain.

Roads leading to Jebel Jais had become completely inaccessible because of flood waters. Strong winds made helicopter rescue operations initially impossible. Stranded residents had no choice but to wait for the weather to calm down.

At the break of dawn, April 14, after about 15 hours of waiting on Jebel Jais, following the flash floods on April 13, some 570 people were rescued by the Ras Al Khaimah Police.

Speaking to Khaleej Times that day, Major-General Ali Abdullah bin Alwan Al Nuaimi, General Commander of the RAK Police, said 400 people - including families and kids - were transported in police vehicles, and 170 were airlifted via choppers.

Though all 300 vehicles remained parked along the roadside on the mountain, the rescued residents were safely brought to a hotel in the emirate.

The rescue operations were carried out with support from both Dubai and Abu Dhabi Police, and according to some residents, Khaleej Times played a vital role.

“We are very thankful to Khaleej Times for alerting the RAK Police about the situation, especially because among those who were stranded were kids and families,” said Saif Ul Hasan, who, along with his family, had been stranded in Jebel Jais from 3pm on April 13 until 6am, April 14, 2019.

Azhar Ahmed, a resident of Ras Al Khaimah, shared how the RAK Police provided food, water, and lighting to ensure the safety and comfort of those stranded.“We felt safe and well cared for,” he said.

Mirza Ata, a Dubai resident who was on a visit to Jebel Jais, described how the flooding washed away parts of the road, making evacuation by air the only option. "Young people helped the families and kids board the three-member-crew rescue chopper first. People were airlifted in batches of 20.”

Major-General Al Nuaimi confirmed that they were able to get in touch with the stranded people and drivers on top of the mountain and down the valleys across the emirate. “All the food, water and medical supplies they needed have been secured and provided to them, and they were advised never to leave their sites until rescue teams reach them.”

In the end, everyone was brought home safe, as authorities worked tirelessly to assist those stranded.