Tragic accidental shooting kills nine-year-old boy near Sydney


2025-04-13 04:11:21
(MENAFN) A nine-year-old boy has tragically lost his life due to an accidental shooting at a rural property located southwest of Sydney, as reported by New South Wales (NSW) police.

Emergency services were dispatched to the scene near Goulburn, approximately 170 kilometers southwest of Sydney and 80 kilometers northeast of Canberra, following reports of the incident around 11:20 a.m. local time on Sunday.

According to an official statement from NSW Police, officers were informed upon arrival that the boy had suffered injuries from the "accidental discharge of a firearm."

Despite the efforts of ambulance paramedics who provided treatment for severe neck injuries, the boy was pronounced dead at the scene.

NSW Police have announced that they are conducting a probe into the circumstances of the shooting, and a report will be submitted to the coroner.

