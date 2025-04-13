QGF Gears Up To Host Artistic Gymnastics World Cup At Aspire

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Doha is preparing to host the 17th edition of the Artistic Gymnastics World Cup (Taishan), set to take place at Aspire Dome from April 16 to 19, featuring best gymnasts from around the world.

The organising committee, chaired by Ali Al Hitmi, President of the Qatar Gymnastics Federation (QGF), is working diligently to deliver a world-class event. Committee members include Abeer Al Buainain, Secretary General of the Federation and Championship Director, Assistant Secretary General Mohammed Al Maraghi and members Issa Al Hitmi, Abdulrahman Al Muftah, Nasser Al Hamad and Mazen Taha.

QGF President Ali Al Hitmi oversees preparations for the event.

“We aim to deliver an even better edition, with strong technical and organisational execution that cements Qatar's reputation as a global host,” QGF President Al Hitmi said in a statement.

Taha, the event's Technical Director, revealed the competition details, noting the participation of 150 gymnasts (100 men and 50 women) from 20 countries, alongside 35 international judges.

The qualifying rounds will be held on the first two days, followed by the finals on April 18 and 19.

A total prize pool of $50,000 will be awarded, with $5,000 allocated to each of the 10 apparatus events (6 men's and 4 women's events).

This year's edition stands out with the participation of several world-class athletes, each bringing a remarkable track record to the competition. Among them is Karbanov from Armenia, the silver medalist on the pommel horse at the Paris Olympics. Representing Kazakhstan is their star gymnast, who secured an Olympic silver medal in the vault.

Tong Hong of Chinese Taipei, a bronze medalist on the high bar in Paris, also joins the roster. Additionally, Ashaw Yaqian from China, a national champion and Olympic silver medalist on the balance beam, adds further prestige to this elite lineup.

Al Buainain, the Championship Director, highlighted that such elite participation significantly raises the event's profile and appeal to fans and followers.

Qatar will be represented by Salma Nasser and Rakan Al Hareth, who are expected to gain valuable international experience through this event. Both athletes are currently competing in the World Cup in Croatia as part of their preparation for the Doha event.