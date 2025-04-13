Camel Handball Championship: Qatar Beat Australia To Reach Semis

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar stormed into the semi-finals of the 4th International Camel Handball Championship with an impressive 11-7 win over Australia at the Lebsayer Heritage Field in Al Shahaniya yesterday.

Qatar will meet Morocco in the last four stage. The other semi-final match-up will see Somalia face off against Iraq.

With 17 teams from across five continents, the prestigious event uniquely combines elements of traditional handball with the heritage of camel racing continued for a second day.

Morocco impressed throughout the tournament launching their campaign on with an 8–5 victory over Bulgaria in the preliminary round. Morocco then defeated Tunisia 13–9 in the quarter-finals after a closely contested match.

In other Round of 16 clashes, Mauritania beat Algeria 14–7, Oman overcame the USA 25–16, Qatar triumphed over Lebanon 24–16, Australia outplayed Libya 18–9, Palestine beat Colombia 10–7, and Iraq defeated Djibouti 16–12. Somalia advanced on penalties after a tense 12–12 draw, marking one of the competition's most intense showdowns.

During the quarter-finals, Morocco continued their winning streak by defeating Oman 17–15, while Iraq prevailed over Palestine 11–9. Somalia caused one of the tournament's biggest surprises by edging Mauritania 13–12 on penalties after another 12–12 draw.

Today's semi-finals and the final will be followed by a colourful closing ceremony and presentation ceremony.

Commenting on the tournament's success, Arab Union for Camel Racing Secretary-General Dr Hazam bin Nasser Al Maqarih, who is also the Director-General of the Championship, noted that this year's edition has surpassed previous ones in terms of technical level, organization, and the impressive design of the trophy.

“We have established clear rules for participation, translated into multiple languages, aligned with the Arab Camel Racing Federation's specifications. These include specific requirements for the stadium, the camels, the players, refereeing, and the competition format-combining traditional handball rules and the unique technical requirements related to camels,” Dr. Al Maqarih stated.

Action during the quarter-final between Qatar and Australia yesterday.

“We aim to give this tournament global resonance. The trophy is a revolving one: each winner's name is engraved on it, and they receive a replica while the original remains until a team wins it twice consecutively or three times overall,” Dr. Al Maqarih explained.

Dr. Al Maqarih also extended his gratitude to the Qatar Handball Federation, the Camel Racing Organizing Committee, and all partners and media outlets for their efforts in making the championship a success.