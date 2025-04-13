US: Shooting At Ponchatoula Strawberry Festival Leaves Two Injured, Forces Early Closure

MENAFN - IANS) Louisiana, April 13 (IANS) A shooting incident at the annual Ponchatoula Strawberry Festival in Louisiana, US, left two individuals injured.

The incident, which occurred on Saturday evening, forced the event to close early.

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office confirmed that one victim suffered an abdominal injury and remains hospitalised, while a second person was treated for a graze wound.

The incident occurred early on Saturday night, disrupting what had been a vibrant celebration.

The Sheriff's Office announced on X that the festival was being shut down early in light of the violence.

"Sheriff Sticker, TPSO personnel and the dozen+ assisting agencies will continue to be stationed and patrolling the grounds and surrounding participating sections of downtown for the entirety of the final day," the statement read.

"While we pray for the recovery of those injured, we vow to hold accountable those responsible for ruining what has, so far, been an exceptional weekend," it continued.

The Sheriff's Office also urged visitors to continue their plans to attend the festival on Sunday and to be mindful of families and children present.

"We hope those who were planning to visit this event and community Sunday keep those plans and that everyone practices patience and respect for all present especially the hundreds of families with young children just trying to enjoy the beautiful weather at a treasured tradition," the post added.

Festival officials also confirmed that the event would resume on Sunday with revised hours to ensure public safety.

"Due to an unfortunate incident that occurred on our grounds and for the safety of our guests, the festival closed early tonight," the event management statement read.

"We want to thank everyone for their understanding and cooperation. We are so thankful for the Ponchatoula Police Department, Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office, and the 10+ other agencies that secured our grounds efficiently and quickly," it added.

Organisers added that Sunday's program would begin with a church service at 9 a.m., followed by the opening of rides at 10 a.m.

However, the festival will conclude earlier than scheduled, closing at 5 p.m. instead of 7 p.m.

"Our non-profits will be cooking up the good stuff, and the weather will be perfect! Please consider spending the last of your weekend in Memorial Park," the statement concluded.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing, and law enforcement has vowed strict action against those responsible.