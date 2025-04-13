Qatar Concludes Beach Games With Seven Medals, Receives Flag For 2026 Gulf Games

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Muscat: Qatar officially received the flag to host the fourth edition of the Gulf Games, which will take place in Doha next year.

The flag was handed over to Abdullah Hassan Hashem, Head of the Qatari Administrative Delegation at the Gulf Beach Games, during the closing ceremony of the event held in the Omani capital, Muscat, from April 5 to 11.

The event featured the participation of more than 300 male and female athletes from the six Gulf countries.



The third edition of the Gulf Games was previously held in Kuwait in 2022, where Team Qatar earned an impressive total of 52 medals: 16 gold, 21 silver, and 15 bronze.

Team Qatar concluded its participation in the 2025 Gulf Beach Games in Muscat with a commendable haul of seven medals, including three gold. The gold medals were secured by the national beach volleyball team, represented by Cherif Younousse and Ahmed Tijan, along with equestrian athletes Ali Hamad Al Athba in the individual lance event and Rashid Fahad Al-Dosari in the individual hanging rings event in tent pegging.

The team added a silver medal in athletics through Hamdi Ali, who excelled in the high jump. Qatar also claimed three bronze medals: one in sailing, earned by Tamim Khalid Shams in the Optimist individual event for juniors, and two in tent pegging. The bronze in the team hanging rings event went to Faisal Al Hajri, Rashid Al Dosari, Ali Al Athba, and Ibrahim Al Hammadi, while Ali Al Athba added another bronze in the individual category of the same event.

Qatar's delegation featured 18 athletes competing across five disciplines: beach volleyball, athletics, sailing, open water swimming, and equestrian (tent pegging).