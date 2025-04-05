94 Blazes Reported In 11 Days: J&K Battles Forest Fire Surge

The fires have swept across at least 15 districts in both the Jammu and Kashmir divisions. April 2 marked the highest single-day spike with 35 reported fires, followed by 18 incidents on April 3.

Anantnag has emerged as the most affected district, witnessing fire outbreaks almost daily. Other districts in Kashmir such as Pulwama, Budgam, Ganderbal, and Bandipora have also reported frequent cases.

In Jammu, the forest fires have been notably intense in Rajouri, Ramban, Reasi, Doda, and Poonch, particularly from April 1 onwards.

The Jammu and Kashmir Disaster Management Authority (JKSDMA) has issued two active forest fire alerts. One of them warns of an“Extreme Forest Fire Risk” near Purmandal and Kathua, valid until April 10. Another alert indicates a“Very High Fire Risk” around Rajwalta, Kalakote, Samba, Kathua, and Lakhanpur.“For help, people can dial the emergency number 112,” reads the alert.

As fire risks escalate, authorities have urged the public to strictly follow safety guidelines to prevent further outbreaks.

Do's:

Keep windows and vents closed to block embers.

Move livestock and valuables to safer locations.

Extinguish all flames after any outdoor activity.

Don'ts:

Avoid smoking near dry vegetation or forests.

Don't enter the forest during an active fire.

Refrain from panicking-follow evacuation instructions calmly.

Authorities have also advised keeping emergency contacts of forest and fire services handy, and to report any signs of unattended fires immediately.

If evacuation becomes necessary, residents are advised to untie livestock, remove flammable materials from yards, and avoid trying to outrun a blaze. In case of emergency, seeking refuge in a pond or river is suggested. If no water is nearby, lying in a low area with wet clothing or soil may offer temporary protection from flames and smoke. (inputs from KNO)

