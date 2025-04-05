Siddaramaiah Was Directly Involved In MUDA Scam: HD Kumaraswamy

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, April 5 (IANS) Reiterating his stance, Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy alleged that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah was directly involved in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) scam.

"The Chief Minister's close relative had applied for the de-notification of 15 sites,” he said, further claiming,“The signature in that application was forged."

Taking a dig at the CM's projected image, Kumaraswamy remarked: "This accused who goes around calling himself truthful, a modern-day Satya Harishchandra, and chanting 'Satyameva Jayate', is clearly referenced in the Lokayukta report. Those interested can read this grand scripture and know the truth.”

He continued: "At that time, Siddaramaiah was the Deputy Chief Minister. B.N. Bache Gowda was the Urban Development Minister. Siddaramaiah's relative submitted an application to Bache Gowda seeking de-notification of 15 sites. That very relative is alleged to have forged his signature, according to the report."

“Additionally,” Kumaraswamy said, quoting the Lokayukta report,“the application carries the term 'DCM' written in English. The Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) report addressing this is included in the Lokayukta report.”

“The real face of this CM, who misleads people by portraying himself as an honest man, is clearly documented in the Lokayukta report. I also know exactly what escape route he is trying to take now to wriggle out of this scam,” the Union Minister said, launching a fresh offensive.

The MUDA scam involves the illegal allotment of 14 sites by the MUDA to CM Siddaramaiah's family.

The Karnataka Lokayukta has filed a closure report and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is investigating the matter.

Sharing his plans to strengthen the party in Bengaluru, he said:“We may not have strength in all of Bengaluru's 198 wards, but we will organise and lead the party using the strength of the workers we do have. We will launch a people's movement on the calamities taking place in the city and raise public awareness.”

“Organising the party is one thing, but we must tell the people how the Congress government is looting the capital. People from all parts of the country are living in this city. That's why, we'll print pamphlets in Kannada, English, and other languages to raise awareness. We will wage a continuous battle against this government,” he affirmed.

Speaking on coordination with the BJP, the Union Minister said: "Our alliance with the BJP is strong. There are no coordination issues. JD (S) MLA Suresh Babu expressed his view on forming a coordination committee. Nikhil Kumaraswamy (his son) has spoken too. I am discussing the matter with all BJP leaders. There is no lack of trust. Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, the nation is progressing well."