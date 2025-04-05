403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
US Envoy Discusses Border Issues With Lebanese President
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, April 5 (KUNA) -- US deputy special envoy for the Middle East Morgan Ortagus met on Saturday at Baabda Palace with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun to discuss the latest developments in southern Lebanon.
The Lebanese Presidency stated in a statement that President Aoun welcomed Ortagus as the discussion focused on southern Lebanon and the Israeli occupation troops' withdrawal. The talks also covered the Lebanese-Syrian border.
The meeting addressed financial and economic reforms for combating corruption, the statement said adding that the talks were held in a "constructive atmosphere" as it was preceded by private talks between the president and the US envoy.
Ortagus was accompanied by Deputy Assistant Secretary for the Levant and Syria, Natasha Franceschi.
This visit marks Ortagus' second trip to Lebanon. The earlier mission was in February. (end)
ayb
The Lebanese Presidency stated in a statement that President Aoun welcomed Ortagus as the discussion focused on southern Lebanon and the Israeli occupation troops' withdrawal. The talks also covered the Lebanese-Syrian border.
The meeting addressed financial and economic reforms for combating corruption, the statement said adding that the talks were held in a "constructive atmosphere" as it was preceded by private talks between the president and the US envoy.
Ortagus was accompanied by Deputy Assistant Secretary for the Levant and Syria, Natasha Franceschi.
This visit marks Ortagus' second trip to Lebanon. The earlier mission was in February. (end)
ayb
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment