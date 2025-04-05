403
ICAI Supporting Startups And Msmes At Startup Mahakumbh 2025
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has set up a dedicated stall at the Startup Mahakumbh 2025, from April 3rd to 5th at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. This initiative is aimed to empower startups and MSMEs in the country by providing expert guidance and addressing key concerns related to financial management, taxation, compliance and business growth.
CA. Charanjot Singh Nanda, President, ICAI said, "ICAI recognizes the challenges faced by small businesses and startups, particularly in managing finances, securing funding and navigating regulatory compliance. Our participation at Startup Mahakumbh 2025 is part of our commitment to supporting the growth of MSMEs and startups by providing them with direct access to expert guidance and valuable information. At the ICAI stall, entrepreneurs will have the opportunity to engage with professionals who can address their specific queries, empowering them to overcome obstacles and scale their businesses successfully."
ICAI has been at the forefront of strengthening India's MSME and startup ecosystem through various initiatives and programs. With a focus on nurturing small businesses and startups, ICAI has conducted several capacity-building programs, webinars, and events to support the entrepreneurial community.
Key initiatives include:
Knowledge Enhancement & Capacity Building Programs
MSME Pathshala Series – Weekly webinars on pertinent MSME & Startup Topics (Empowered over 30,000 entrepreneurs till date.)
MSME and Startup Yatra 2024 – Organized across 120 cities in 100 days, recognized by Asia and India Book of Records
Startup Sphere – A platform uniting startups with investors and unicorns
Residential Refresher Course (RRC) at I-Hub, Ahmedabad – On startups and the role of Chartered Accountants as investment catalysts
Startup Manthan 7.0 – Pitch presentations, networking, and technical sessions
Certificate Courses on Startups and MSME
Through these initiatives ICAI aims to provide entrepreneurs with knowledge and guidance to overcome challenges and successfully scale their businesses. ICAI invites all MSMEs and startups attending Startup Mahakumbh to visit their stall at Hall No. 2, Stall No. 2.20, engage with experts and gain valuable insights to enhance their growth prospects.
About ICAI
The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is a statutory body set up by an Act of Parliament under the Chartered Accountants Act, 1949 for the regulation and development of the profession of Chartered Accountancy in India. The Institute functions under the administrative supervision of the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Government of India. With over 10 lakh students and 4 lakh members, today ICAI is the largest professional accountancy body in the world. ICAI has a wide network of 5 Regional Councils and 177 Branches within India and a global presence with 52 Overseas Chapters and 33 Representative Offices spanning 85 cities across 47 Countries worldwide.
