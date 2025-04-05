Why Switzerland Is An Archaeological Treasure Trove



Using the remote-sensing method Lidar, archaeologists can now uncover secrets that have remained hidden for centuries. No other country offers such comprehensive, freely available, high-resolution radar scans.

Hardly anywhere in densely populated Switzerland hasn't been shaped by humans. Roads, houses and farmland characterise the landscape. Even the forests, which cover a third of the country, are cultivated.

Nevertheless, they are also refuges of the past: archaeological treasures lie dormant here, between humus and roots. Lidar can visualise these remnants. It is a technology that can scan entire landscapes at ground level and thus create precise terrain reliefs.

Lidar stands for Light Detection and Ranging and is used from the air. An aeroplane or drone emits laser beams that hit the ground and are reflected back. Sensors measure the time of flight of the beams and use this to calculate the height and structure of the landscape. Vegetation can be masked out in the process.

