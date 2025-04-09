Corendon: World's First Fully Tattooed Aircraft Takes Flight, A Milestone In Aviation History

MENAFN - PR Newswire)Named Sweet Louise after Schiffmacher's wife, the design is inspired by classic nautical symbols and executed in traditional tattoo style. This project celebrates Schiffmacher's unique artistic legacy.

"The design is a tribute to the traveler," says Schiffmacher. "The tattoo on the engine represents a pirate, the eternal wanderer of the seas, transformed for Corendon into a heart-shaped symbol. Tattoos tell stories, and this one reflects my years of traveling the world and connecting with people from all walks of life. It symbolizes movement, connection and the desire to explore. I'm proud that it will now fly across the skies."

Vision realized

The idea was born during a conversation between Corendon CEO Gunay Uslu and Schiffmacher, who once dreamed of tattooing an entire aircraft. Uslu embraced the opportunity to fuse art and aviation in an unprecedented way.

"To celebrate Corendon's 25th anniversary, we wanted to do something bold and unforgettable, something that reflects who we are. This collaboration with Henk Schiffmacher is more than just eye-catching; it symbolizes Corendon's adventurous spirit and our willingness to go off the beaten track. The tattooed aircraft is a tribute to our roots and our journey, and it shows that travel, like art, can tell powerful stories and bring people together in unexpected ways," Gunay explained.

Art in the sky

Applying the tattoo design was a complex process. It had to be carefully scaled to fit the aircraft's contours without losing its artistic integrity.

"We worked closely with aviation and art experts to ensure the design maintained its integrity. It was a meticulous process, but seeing the final result has been incredibly rewarding," says Uslu.

A first for passengers

Unveiled at Schiphol-East, Sweet Louise will soon operate Corendon's most popular holiday routes, offering passengers a truly one-of-a-kind experience in the sky.

Photo:

Photo: