MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Humanoid robot market to grow to $110 billion in next eight years

April 5, 2025 by David Edwards

The global humanoid robot market reached a value of nearly $2.37 billion in 2023, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 40.69 percent since 2018.

The market is expected to grow from $2.37 billion in 2023 to $19.85 billion in 2028 at a rate of 52.91 percent. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 41.81 percent from 2028 and reach $113.89 billion in 2033.

Growth in the historic period resulted from the increased demand for robots in the defense and security sector, rising labor costs or labor shortages, rising adoption of automated material handling in the retail sector.

Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period include data privacy and security concerns.

The humanoid robot market is segmented by component into hardware and software. The hardware market was the largest segment of the humanoid robot market segmented by component, accounting for 64 percent or $1.52 billion of the total in 2023.

Going forward, the software segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the humanoid robot market segmented by component, at a CAGR of 54.51 percent during 2023-2028.

The humanoid robot market is segmented by motion type into biped and wheel drive. The wheel drive market was the largest segment of the humanoid robot market segmented by motion type, accounting for 70.2 percent or $1.66 billion of the total in 2023.

Going forward, the biped segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the humanoid robot market segmented by motion type, at a CAGR of 54.47 percent during 2023-2028.

The humanoid robot market is segmented by application into education and entertainment, research and space exploration, personal assistance and caregiving, search and rescue, public relations and other applications.

The personal assistance and caregiving market was the largest segment of the humanoid robot market segmented by application, accounting for 35.1 percent or $834.47 million of the total in 2023.

Going forward, the personal assistance and caregiving segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the humanoid robot market segmented by application, at a CAGR of 56.83 percent during 2023-2028.

North America was the largest region in the humanoid robot market, accounting for 51 percent or $1.21 billion of the total in 2023. It was followed by Asia-Pacific, Western Europe and then the other regions.

Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the humanoid robot market will be Asia-Pacific and Africa, where growth will be at CAGRs of 56.20 percent and 55.65 percent respectively.

These will be followed by the Middle East and South America, where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 55 percent and 53.94 percent respectively.

The global humanoid robot market is fairly fragmented, with a large number of players operating in the market. The top ten competitors in the market made up 20.5 percent of the total market in 2023.

Toyota Motor was the largest competitor with a 5 percent share of the market, followed by PARK24 with 4.6 percent, UBTECH Robotics with 2.4 percent, Boston Dynamics with 2.2 percent, Softbank Robotics with 1.4 percent, Universal Robots with 1.3 percent, Kawasaki Robotics with 1.2 percent, Qihan Technology with 1.2 percent, Agility Robotics with 0.6 percent and Apptronik with 0.5 percent.

The top opportunities in the humanoid robot market segmented by component will arise in the hardware segment, which will gain $10.81 billion of global annual sales by 2028.

The top opportunities in the humanoid robot market segmented by motion type will arise in the wheel drive segment, which will gain $11.95 billion of global annual sales by 2028.

The top opportunities in the humanoid robot market segmented by technology will arise in the personal assistance and caregiving segment, which will gain $7.08 billion of global annual sales by 2028. The humanoid robot market size will gain the most in the USA at $7.59 billion.

Market-trend-based strategies for the humanoid robot market include:



the launch of new humanoid robot innovation centers

revolutionizing business operations with semi-humanoid robots

introduction of new humanoid robot series

innovative bio-inspired designs in robotics

showcasing advancements in humanoid robotics

introduction of generalist robot technology

collaborative humanoid robots

redefining efficiency in warehouse operations strategic investments to accelerate AI-powered humanoid robotics innovation

Player-adopted strategies in the humanoid robot market include focuses on strengthening business expertise through new product developments and enhancing operational capabilities through strategic partnerships and launching new products.

To take advantage of the opportunities, the analyst recommends the humanoid robot companies to focus on the following:



innovation centers for growth

advancing semi-humanoid robot capabilities

diversification of humanoid robot offerings

innovative bio-inspired designs

enhancing generalist robot technology

advancing humanoid robots for warehouse efficiency

strategic investment in AI-powered humanoid robotics

expand in emerging markets

continue to target developed markets

expanding distribution channels through partnerships

competitive pricing strategies for humanoid robots

targeted marketing campaigns

educational content targeting personal assistance and caregiving markets