HKPC Achieves Remarkable Accomplishments At Hannover Messe 2025

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 3 April 2025 – The Hong Kong Productivity Council (HKPC) debuted with a dedicated pavilion at Hannover Messe 2025 (Hannover Messe), showcasing a range of Hong Kong's technological applications, which were highly regarded by international companies and investors. HKPC successfully showcased the impressive achievements of Hong Kong's technological applications to boost Hong Kong and mainland enterprises going global.

As the only public organisation representing Hong Kong with exhibits at the event, HKPC set up a pavilion at Hannover Messe 2025 for the first time, showcasing the impressive achievements of Hong Kong's technological applications and engaging in in-depth exchanges with the international business community.

Hong Kong's technological applications win favour, connecting international business opportunities

As the only public organisation representing Hong Kong with exhibits at the event, HKPC showcased a range of scenarios featuring artificial intelligence (AI) technology at Hannover Messe, winning wide praise globally. As a promoter of the exchange and cooperation in technological applications both at home and abroad, HKPC engaged with more than 200 enterprises and research institutions from Germany, Europe and around the world at Hannover Messe. HKPC introduced how to enhance business and improve production efficiency and industry value chains through technological applications such as AI, robots and microfactories. HKPC also showcased the impressive achievements of Hong Kong's technological applications, raising the profile of the city's tech scene and strengthening its competitiveness as an international innovation and technology hub.

HKPC also hosted a number of seminars on cutting-edge technologies, each reaching full capacity. Experts from HKPC exchanged insights with industry professionals on the future direction of sectors such as AI and new energy, as well as their development experience in these fields. Industry professionals from around the world gained a deeper understanding of Hong Kong's R&D achievements.

Hon Sunny TAN, Chairman of Hong Kong Productivity Council stated,“HKPC has actively aligned with the international business community to assist Hong Kong and mainland enterprises in going global, achieving remarkable accomplishments. At Hannover Messe, we showcased a range of Hong Kong's cutting-edge technologies to the world and had an in-depth exchange with the international business community, highlighting Hong Kong's unique advantages in innovation and technology and bringing business cooperation opportunities ahead. As the core technology driving industry development, AI has become a global trend. We will further strengthen cooperation with our international partners and capitalise on global wisdom to help Hong Kong's economy keep booming.”

The AI trend unleashes unlimited possibilities for industry

At Hannover Messe, by displaying exhibits and hosting seminars, HKPC explored how to reform the manufacturing process and improve efficiency through the wide applications of AI. With AI developing rapidly, the Chinese Mainland strongly supports the development of AI+ to achieve industry innovation driven by technology. HKPC has long been involved in the AI sector. The Hong Kong Industrial Artificial Intelligence & Robotics Centre (FLAIR), established by HKPC, unveiled“ Hephaestus : Industrial Artificial Intelligence Application Platform ” by leveraging cutting-edge algorithms, data analytics, and computing power through AIR@InnoHK, an R&D platform for AI and robotics. This AI-driven data management platform integrates functions such as data management, model training, reasoning and model cloud deployment to help Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in different industries develop AI technologies. This further highlights Hong Kong's innovation strengths in AI and demonstrates the potential for AI to empower industry.

Actively assisting enterprises in going global

As the world's largest industrial trade fair, this year's Hannover Messe brought together some 4,000 exhibitors from the digital and energy sectors, among others, showcasing solutions for production and energy supply for the future. During the event, HKPC organised a dedicated European study mission in partnership with the Hong Kong General Chamber of Commerce to help local companies keep abreast of the development trend of the world's cutting-edge technologies and to broaden international horizons. In collaboration with the Hong Kong Metals Manufacturers Association, Hong Kong's technological strengths and superb achievements in metal products were showcased to several key markets.

This month, HKPC will work with national-level research institutions to launch a one-stop service platform in Hong Kong to support enterprises to go global. By leveraging extensive research experience and close ties with world-class partners, HKPC will help enterprises tackle various challenges in international markets, establish a global presence and become more competitive by fully capitalising on Hong Kong's strengths.

