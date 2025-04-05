Shura Council Speaker Participates In Arab Parliamentary Coordination Meeting

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Tashkent: The Speaker of the Shura Council, HE Hassan bin Abdullah Al Ghanim, participated in the coordination meeting of the Arab Parliamentary Group, held in preparation for the 150th General Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), which is set to commence tomorrow in the Uzbek capital, Tashkent, and will run for several days.

The meeting addressed various items on the agenda of the upcoming IPU General Assembly.

A briefing was delivered by the representative of the Arab Geopolitical Group on the IPU Executive Committee regarding the committee's recent activities.

The participants also exchanged views on the Arab Group's proposal to include an emergency item on the General Assembly's agenda concerning developments in the occupied Palestinian territories. In addition, the meeting discussed the Arab Group's nominations for vacant positions on the IPU's standing and subsidiary committees.

On the sidelines of the meeting, HE the Speaker of the Shura Council met with HE Speaker of the Council of Representatives of the sisterly Kingdom of Bahrain, Ahmed bin Salman Al-Musallam.

The two sides reviewed the bilateral parliamentary relations between the Shura Council and the Bahraini Council of Representatives and explored avenues to further enhance cooperation, particularly within the framework of strengthening joint Gulf parliamentary action.

HE Ahmed bin Hitmi Al Hitmi, member of the Shura Council, also took part in the coordination meeting of the Gulf legislative councils, which was held ahead of the fourth conference of the Parliamentary Network of the Non-Aligned Movement, scheduled to begin Saturday.

During the meeting, participants reviewed the final statement of the upcoming conference and discussed several key topics on the meeting's agenda.