UAE: Will You Accept A Lower Salary In Exchange For Remote Work?

A recent survey by an online CV-maker company has revealed an intriguing shift in employment preferences, particularly among Gen Z. In the UK, about 55 per cent of Gen Z respondents said they would accept a lower salary in exchange for remote work.

According to CV Genius, this trend is now making waves beyond UK, with the UAE becoming a focal point for this evolving work culture. As businesses in the country adapt to new demands, one thing is clear: The traditional approach to work is rapidly changing, and Gen Z is leading the charge.

Nikhil Nanda, director at Dubai-based Innovations Group, shared with Khaleej Times his insights into how the UAE's workforce is adapting to these changes.

"With each new generation, we see a shift in priorities. Gen Z, on average, comes from more financially stable households than previous generations, meaning their career decisions are less driven by an immediate need for higher salaries. Instead, they place greater value on work-life balance, flexibility, and job satisfaction,” he said.

For this new generation, career choices aren't about immediate financial gain. Many Gen Z employees value the ability to manage their time, pursue personal projects, and maintain a healthy work-life balance, he said.

"They recognise that a supportive work environment allows them the time and stability to pursue additional income streams through investments, side projects, or creative endeavours," Nanda added.

Flexible work models

This shift has led to a growing interest in flexible work models. Remote work, once seen as a luxury or a perk, is increasingly becoming a priority for employees in the UAE, especially for those in roles that don't require constant in-person collaboration.

"Companies that understand and adapt to these evolving expectations will have a competitive advantage in attracting top Gen Z talent,” he shared.

The trend towards remote work has also been influenced by practical considerations, such as the rising cost associated with commuting in the UAE.

"Dubai's traffic congestion has reached unprecedented levels. The added financial burden of Salik tolls further exacerbates this issue, prompting many employees to seek alternatives that offer more flexibility and reduce the strain of daily travel," Nanda noted.

In response to these challenges, many companies are already factoring remote work into their compensation strategies.

"While not all companies have adopted or formalised lower-salary-for-remote-work models, many are recalibrating their remuneration strategies to reflect the cost savings and productivity advantages that come with flexible work arrangements. This trend is highly industry-dependent, with some sectors more suited to remote work than others,” Nanda added.

'It's about enhancing productivity'

Ali Sharif, CEO and managing director of ProGlobal, noted remote work is about enhancing productivity and work-life balance.

“We focus on the value of time saved - employees commuting from far-off places or other emirates save up to 40 hours a month, which they can reinvest into their work and personal lives,” said Sharif, adding:“We highlight the financial benefits of remote work, such as saving on fuel and commuting costs, effectively increasing their take-home value. We believe remote work empowers our team, making them more productive without compromising their income. Additionally, we maintain connection with in-office days every Monday for collaboration and bonding.”

Looking ahead, Nanda predicted that hybrid models will become more widespread across the UAE. These models offer a structured form of flexibility, where remote work is strategically applied to roles that benefit from it, while still maintaining in-office presence for jobs requiring collaboration or on-site oversight.

"Remote work is not a one-size-fits-all proposition; it is a tool to be optimised," Nanda explained.

Innovating workplaces

Gen Z, with their digital fluency and demand for autonomy, will be central in pushing businesses to innovate workplace structures.

"Companies that proactively embrace this shift, rather than resist it, will set themselves apart as forward-thinking employers of choice," Nanda emphasised.

The UAE's labour market is likely to experience significant transformation in the coming years.

"The government has already introduced many innovative labour policies, visa programmes, and legal frameworks to facilitate flexible working arrangements while maintaining regulatory oversight. These measures will help ensure that as remote work expands, it remains secure, structured, and compliant,” he explained.

Nanda pointed out: "Over the next few years, we can expect companies to formalise hybrid work models with clear policies governing remote employment. Businesses that embrace these changes will benefit from access to a wider talent pool, higher retention rates, and improved operational efficiency.

“However, companies that lag behind in adapting to these evolving dynamics may struggle to attract and retain top talent in an increasingly competitive market,” he added.