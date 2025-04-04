Jeddah Season Celebrates Khalid Al-Faisal In“Daym Al-Sayf” Night

"Daym Al-Sayf” Night

“Daym Al-Sayf” night honored Prince Khaled Al-Faisal's cultural legacy with star-studded performances and an exhibition highlighting his life and achievements.

JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA, April 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In the presence of a constellation of renowned Arab artists, the“Daym Al-Sayf” night was held at the“Abadi Al-Johar Arena” as part of Jeddah Season, celebrating the artistic and cultural journey of the Advisor to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, His Royal Highness Prince Khalid Al-Faisal, one of the most influential cultural and intellectual figures in Saudi Arabia and the Arab world.A stellar lineup of leading Arab singers performed Prince Khaled Al-Faisal's poetry with beautiful vocals and captivating melodies. At the forefront was the legendary Mohammed Abdu, who added a touch of authenticity to the night of the Bride of the Red Sea. Dr. Abadi Al-Johar shone with his exceptional musical performance.Ahlam captivated the audience with her rich Gulf voice, while Majid Al-Muhandis mesmerized listeners with his performance. Amal Maher added a touch of emotion with her soft and enchanting tone, and artists Walid Al-Shami and Nawaf Al-Jabarti made a notable appearance, completing a magical night that blended timeless heritage with youthful energy.The evening coincided with the opening of the“The Love of Khalid Al-Faisal” exhibition by His Royal Highness Prince Saud bin Mishaal bin Abdulaziz, Deputy Governor of Makkah Region, Chairman of the National Calendar Committee of Jeddah Governorate. The event was attended by His Royal Highness Prince Turki Al-Faisal and several other royal family members, brothers, sons, and grandchildren of Prince Khalid Al-Faisal, may God protect him.The exhibition offers visitors a comprehensive experience of the“Daym Al-Sayf” journey, showcasing Prince Khalid's cultural and artistic accomplishments. It features selections from his books, reflecting his intellectual vision, iconic poetry collections, and original paintings. The experience is further enriched by interactive displays that document milestones in his life, developmental achievements, and leadership philosophy.It is worth noting that the“Daym Al-Sayf” night stands as a significant and unique celebration, where art and culture enthusiasts came together to explore the legacy of His Royal Highness in an atmosphere filled with pride and admiration. The event witnessed a large turnout, reflecting the deep love and appreciation the public holds for Prince Khalid Al-Faisal and his artistic and cultural contributions.

