Over 35,000 Square Kilometers Demined In Ukraine PM Shmyhal

MENAFN - UkrinForm) During the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation, more than 35,000 square kilometers of Ukrainian territory that had been mined by the enemy were returned to safe use.

This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during a government meeting , Ukrinform reports.

“Ukraine is the most mined country in the world. More than 174,000 square kilometers of territory have been affected by the war. Therefore, the government has identified humanitarian demining as one of the key priorities for recovery,” he said.

The Head of Government informed that since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, more than 35,000 square kilometers of territory have been returned to safe use.

“We are not stopping there and are expanding our capabilities. We have 260 demining vehicles in operation. We already have 87 mine action operators. Almost 5,500 brave men and women are working to clear our land of Russian mine debris,” emphasized Shmyhal.

According to him, more than 1,000 hectares of agricultural land have also been cleared at the expense of the state, which is important for the sowing season, for the harvest, for Ukrainian exports and the economy.

Sweden allocates over USD 7M to drone,coalitions for Ukraine

“The sowing season has already begun in all regions, and almost one million hectares have already been sown. We expect the harvest to grow, particularly wheat,” the Prime Minister added.

As reported by Ukrinform, the area of potentially contaminated territories of Ukraine is about 139,000 square kilometers , of which 31,000 are de-occupied territories.

Photo: State Special Transport Service