Veterans Bring The Punchlines In Vet Force Comedy

- Andrew WhiteDALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- NHuS3 Media has announced the development of Vet Force Comedy, an original competition series that puts U.S. military veterans center stage-this time with sharp sets and powerful stories. Created and developed by Jerry Joyner and Andrew White, the series offers a refreshing twist on the comedy format by highlighting stand-up performers whose life experience adds meaning behind every laugh.Hosted by Joyner, the show brings together veteran comedians from across the country to compete in a ladder-style format. Each episode showcases performers who've traded camouflage for comedy, offering perspectives forged through service, challenge, and resilience. The result: a show that's funny, surprising, and deeply human.“Comedy isn't just about timing-it's about truth,” said Andrew White, Co-Creator and Executive Producer.“And for veterans, the way humor is both received and projected often comes from something deeper. Trauma, healing, perspective-those things shape how jokes land. That's what makes this show so compelling. When veterans take the stage, it's not just for laughs-it's a window into how they've lived, endured, and found a way to stay light through it all.”While many competition-based shows focus on punchlines alone, Vet Force Comedy stands apart by elevating voice and perspective just as much as performance. It aims to bridge the civilian and military experience in the most approachable way possible: through humor.“There's no preaching here, no agenda,” said Joyner.“Just real people with real stories-and the guts to turn those stories into stand-up. This show is about camaraderie, courage, and cracking up together. It's a joy to be part of.”As NHuS3 Media continues expanding its original content slate, Vet Force Comedy brings both heart and levity to the lineup-highlighting the untapped creative talent within the veteran community, and proving that laughter can come from the most unexpected places.About NHuS3 MediaNHuS3 Media is a Dallas-based creative studio specializing in the development and production of original film and television content. Founded by Jerry Joyner and Andrew White, the company focuses on telling authentic stories that blend clarity, culture, and connection. With projects spanning documentary, unscripted, and narrative formats, NHuS3 Media creates content designed to spark dialogue-and leave a lasting impact.

