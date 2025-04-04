A Fair To Experience Palestinian Culture In Brazil

MENAFN - Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – A fair will take place on Saturday (5) in the city of São Paulo, aiming to showcase the beauty of. The event is organized by Palestine's Rafat Alnajjar, a resident of São Paulo. Alnajjar has lost relatives and friends in the ongoing conflict in the, where he used to live, and remains concerned about the family members who stayed behind. However, he is organizing the fair to offer Brazilians an image of his country that goes beyond war. The event will be held atfrom 10 AM to 5 PM.

Palestine boasts a rich culinary tradition of both sweet and savory delights, which will be featured at the fair. Traditional music and the Dabke dance will also be present, allowing visitors to see, hear, and experience these cultural expressions. The event will showcase Tatreez , the traditional Palestinian embroidery, as well as henna tattoos , Arabic calligraphy, and souvenirs that evoke the Arab country-such as the keffiyeh , the iconic regional headscarf.

Faced with the image of war and suffering-and the sympathy Brazilians have for his country- Alnajjar and his Arab-descendant wife Bruna Khuriyeh organized the event.“I thought to myself, why not showcase the beautiful side of our culture and reality?” Alnajjar explained. Thus, the first edition of the fair was born, aiming at being replicated in other locations across São Paulo and throughout Brazil.

Alnajjar has been living in São Paulo for five years. With a degree in Mathematics Education, the Palestinian initially worked on the streets and late at night selling products upon arriving in Brazil. After learning Portuguese, he began teaching Arabic language, culture, and calligraphy and started participating in events, offering his services and typical products from his homeland. Today, he also sells Arab cultural items through other channels, such as the online store Jerusalém em Produtos Árabes.

“After I finished college, I realized that I had no future there-that I'd live and die without accomplishing anything in my life, working endlessly just to earn a small piece of bread for my family. I didn't want that kind of life. So I thought I could go abroad, do something that made me happy, allowed me to support my family, and contribute to the future of my country as well,” he told ANBA.

At the Palestine Fair , in addition to exhibitions and sales, there will be workshops showcasing various cultural activities, including embroidery, henna, calligraphy, cuisine, and dance. The program will kick off with an Arabic calligraphy workshop, followed by henna. Next will be music and lunch, an embroidery workshop, and a dabke dance performance and workshop. The event will conclude with live music.

Admission is free, but attendees can make financial contributions and participate in a raffle. Services and products showcased at the event will be available for purchase, mostly offered by Palestinian refugees. The workshops are open for everyone to watch at no cost, but those who wish to participate in hands-on activities will need to contribute to cover material expenses. The fair is supported by Núcleo PalesTina SP, the Arab Palestinian Federation of Brazil (Fepal), Palestyle, and the Latin-Palestinian Forum.

Quick facts:

1st Palestinian Fair

April 5th (Saturday), from 10 AM to 5 PM

Espaço Cultural Lélia Abramo

Rua Carlos Sampaio, 305 – São Paulo, Brazil

More information here

