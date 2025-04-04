100M People Still At Risk From Landmines Worldwide: UN Chief

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has said leftover landmines and unexploded ordnance continue to threaten the lives of 100 million people worldwide.

On International Day for Mine Awareness and Assistance in Mine Action, Guterres wrote on his X-Page that more than 100 million people worldwide are still at risk from landmines and explosive remnants of war.

The UN chief wrote:“Even when wars end and weapons are silenced, these explosives still ruthlessly claim the lives of civilians and hinder development and growth efforts. But let us pledge on the occasion of World Mine Awareness Day to build a safer future.”

This comes as the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) warned on World Mine Awareness Day (April 4) that Afghanistan still faces a serious threat from landmines and unexploded ordnance, and that more than 560 people, including 434 children, lost their lives due to these unexploded ordnance in 2024.

