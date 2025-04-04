403
Serbia declares Russia to investigate ‘sonic weapon’ incident
(MENAFN) The Serbian government is preparing for an investigation by Russian experts into claims that a "sonic weapon" was used during recent mass protests. Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Vulin confirmed that specialists from Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) will be visiting Serbia to look into the matter. The opposition Freedom and Justice Party (SSP) has accused security forces of deploying a Long Range Acoustic Device (LRAD)—a crowd-control tool originally designed by the US Navy, which can cause hearing damage. The incident allegedly took place on March 15 during protests in Belgrade, which the government has described as foreign-driven attempts to destabilize the country.
Vulin rejected the accusations, stating that the government had not used LRAD and expressing confidence that the investigation would clarify the situation. He emphasized that Serbia has nothing to hide and is committed to conducting a thorough inquiry.
The Serbian government, led by President Aleksandar Vucic, has claimed that the protests are being fueled by the US "deep state" and European intelligence agencies, as retaliation for Serbia's refusal to adopt anti-Russian policies. The EU has insisted that Serbia align its foreign policy with Brussels to progress toward EU membership.
The protests were sparked by a tragedy in Novi Sad last November, where 16 people died after a concrete canopy collapsed at a railway station, leading to the resignation of several officials. The March 15 demonstration marked the peak of public pressure. The "sonic weapon" allegations were largely spread by the Belgrade Centre for Security Policy (BCSP), a USAID-funded NGO connected to George Soros' Open Society Foundations.
