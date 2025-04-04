ELEVATE Welcomes Roxy Hops: A New Era Of Transformation In Chile!

Roxy Hops - Chile Ambassador

- Craig ShahBEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- ELEVATE Mastermind proudly announces Roxy Hops as its official Ambassador in Chile! A leader in resilience coaching, neuroscience, and trauma psychology, Roxy empowers individuals to rise stronger after adversity. Her addition marks a bold new chapter for ELEVATE in the regionWhat Roxy Brings to ELEVATE✔ Empowers Individuals – Using her Phoenix ProtocolTM framework.✔ Delivers Cutting-Edge Strategies – Rooted in neuroscience, NLP, and trauma psychology.✔ Expands ELEVATE's Reach – Building a strong community in Chile.✔ Collaborates Globally – With top thought leaders in personal growth.✔ Unlocks Exclusive Opportunities – Masterminds, workshops, and networking events.Upcoming Event!Roxy is thrilled to host the First Pre-Launch Mastermind Event, unveiling powerful strategies for overcoming challenges. Stay tuned for details!Meet Roxy HopsA resilience coach, mental health advocate, and social entrepreneur, Roxy has transformed personal hardships into a mission-driven career. Having faced profound losses-including a tough divorce, the Ukraine-Russia war, and her sister's tragic suicide-she now empowers others to reclaim their strength.She is also launching a Mental Health Center for children in Chile, focused on suicide prevention and emotional resilience. Collaborating with global leaders, Roxy is driving meaningful change in mental health advocacy and transformation.A powerful new chapter begins-get ready for transformation in Chile!Media Inquiries & Collaborations

