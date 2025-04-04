Marshall Advertising Celebrates 25 Years Of Media Buying Excellence

Marshall Advertising celebrates 25 years of strategic media planning and buying, growing from a home business to a nationally recognized agency.

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- What began as a leap of faith by husband-and-wife duo Kevin and Jennifer Marshall has grown into one of the nation's leading media buying agencies. Marshall Advertising proudly marks 25 years of delivering data-driven advertising solutions that drive measurable success for brands nationwide.

In 1994, Jennifer Marshall turned her entrepreneurial vision into reality, building on her experience in TV advertising sales and ad agency account work to start freelancing as a media buyer. What began as a solo venture from her home, with little more than a computer, a phone line, and a passion for delivering results, quickly gained momentum. In 2000, Kevin Marshall left his corporate job to join her, and made Marshall Advertising a full-time, all-in venture. Together, they built an agency that quickly gained industry respect, securing major accounts like WFLA-TV and Suncoast Credit Union (the 10th largest Credit Union in the country) - both still valued clients today. They also managed media buying for the Tampa Bay Lightning for 10 seasons, including the team's 2004 Stanley Cup-winning year.

Marshall Advertising has expanded into a thriving agency, with office space in the heart of South Tampa, managing campaigns in over 100 markets. Specializing exclusively in media buying, the firm secures premium placements across digital, television, radio, out-of-home, and sports sponsorships. With a team of over 25 experts bringing 250+ years of experience, the agency remains focused on delivering results.

"Reaching 25 years in business is a testament to the trust our clients place in us and the dedication of our team," said Jennifer Marshall, CEO. "Media buying isn't just something we do-it's everything we do. By staying ahead of industry changes, embracing technology, and focusing on our clients results, we've helped brands grow and thrive. We're excited for the next 25 years and beyond."

Marshall Advertising's diverse client roster spans industries including entertainment, healthcare, retail, credit unions, home improvement, franchises, and TV stations. Notable clients, along with Kane's Furniture and Suncoast Credit Union, include Amalie Motor Oil-securing a historic 12-year naming rights deal for the Tampa Bay Lightning's arena, Amalie Arena - along with Disney Entertainment, Nexstar, and Hearst Broadcasting.

The agency's success is built on strong industry partnerships with top-tier vendors like Outfront, Clear Channel Outdoor, and Lamar Advertising, as well as major networks such as FOX, CBS, and Spectrum. Digital partnerships with Roku, Hulu, Amazon, and Google further ensure impactful, integrated, and cost-efficient ad campaigns.

As media consumption evolves, Marshall Advertising remains at the forefront with data-driven insights and innovative strategies. What started as a home-based business has become a nationally recognized agency-still rooted in the core values of delivering results, building lasting client relationships, and setting the standard for media buying excellence.

Jennifer Marshall

Marshall Advertising

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

TikTok

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.