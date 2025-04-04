Electric Power Engineers Launches Employee Ownership Program

New program gives all full-time employees a stake in EPE's long-term success

AUSTIN, Texas, April 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Electric Power Engineers (EPE), a global leader in power systems engineering, today announced the launch of EPE MyShare , the company's employee ownership program designed to give all full-time team members across the globe a direct stake in EPE's future.

The EPE MyShare program reflects EPE's enduring belief that shared success drives long-term value – for our employees, clients, and communities. The program is available at no cost to full-time team members and is provided in addition to their base pay and benefits. Designed to cultivate a sense of ownership and shared purpose, the EPE MyShare program ensures that EPE's people are rewarded for the impact they make.

"We believe the best investment a company can make is in its people," said Dana Smola, Chief People Officer at EPE. "EPE's MyShare program aligns directly with our values – rewarding the employees who are shaping the grid of the future, empowering them to think and act like owners."

The launch of its MyShare program comes at a time of historic growth and opportunity for EPE, as the firm expands globally to meet the evolving needs of the electric grid. With deep technical expertise and a reputation for solving the industry's most complex problems, EPE has built a strong foundation for long-term value creation.

"This program reinforces the culture of collaboration that defines EPE," said Stephanie Badr, Chief Operating Officer at EPE. "Our success depends on our team working collectively to find innovative solutions. Our MyShare program reflects the value we create through outstanding execution and guarantees that every employee contributing to EPE's success shares in the results."

The program was developed in close collaboration with EPE's leadership and board, and with strong support from the company's private equity partner, Berkshire Partners.

About Electric Power Engineers

A leader in grid reliability and resilience, Electric Power Engineers (EPE) is a global advisory firm providing consulting, engineering, and software solutions to shape the grid of the future. EPE empowers developers, utilities, and system operators to deliver safe, reliable, affordable, and sustainable power. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, with offices in Canada, Panama, and Lebanon, EPE's global footprint spans North America, Latin America, the Middle East, and North Africa. For more information, visit .

About Berkshire Partners

Berkshire Partners is a 100% employee-owned, multi-sector specialist investor in private and public equity. The firm's private equity team invests in well-positioned, growing companies across business & consumer services, healthcare, industrials, and technology & communications. Berkshire is currently investing from its Fund XI, which held its final closing in 2024 with approximately $7.8 billion in commitments. Since inception, Berkshire Partners has made more than 150 private equity investments and has a strong history of collaborating with management teams to grow the companies in which it invests. The firm's public equity group, Stockbridge, founded in 2007, manages a concentrated portfolio seeking attractive long-term investments. For additional information, visit .

