Philharmonic Hall To Hold Concert In Honor Of Hajibayli Dynasty

Azerbaijan State Academic Philharmonic will host a concert on April 11 in honor of Hajibayli dynasty, Azernews reports.

The concert marks the 105th anniversary of composer Sultan Hajibayli and the 75th anniversary of Ismail Hajibayli.

This musical evening promises to be a captivating experience for all attendees.

The Azerbaijan State Symphony Orchestra, named after the great composer Uzeyir Hajibayli will perform under the direction of the esteemed artistic director and chief conductor, People's Artist Fuad Ibrahimov.

The concert repertoire will feature the Overture and the symphonic picture "Caravan" by Sultan Hajibayli, which showcase the rich cultural heritage and musical genius of the Hajibayli family.

The orchestra will also perform the "Concertino" by Ismail Hajibayli, highlighting the innovative spirit of his compositions. The evening will be further enhanced by the performance of the symphonic rhapsody "Khayrat" by Rufat Khalilov, adding a contemporary touch to the concert program.

The Philharmonic Hall is a unique centre of classical music that perfectly unites seven performing groups, including the State Symphony Orchestra, the State Choir Capella, the State Chamber Orchestra, the State Piano Trio, the State String Quartet, the State Folk Song and Dance Ensemble, as well as the State Orchestra of Folk Instruments.

Numerous international projects, music festivals, and concerts by local and foreign musicians are regularly organised here.

In 2020, Russia's TurStat listed the Azerbaijan State Philharmonic Society among the best philharmonic halls in the CIS countries.

The rating was based on the popularity of philharmonic societies and offers of online concerts.

The list also included the Moscow State Academic Philharmonic Hall, the St. Petersburg Academic Philharmonic Society, the Belarusian State Philharmonic, the Kazakh State Philharmonic, the State Philharmonic of Uzbekistan, and the Kyrgyz National Philharmonic.