Fernandes Joins Rooney With Fifth Player Of The Month Award

London, April 4 (IANS) Bruno Fernandes has been named the Player of the Month for March following a stellar month for Manchester United.

Portuguese midfielder Fernandes was involved in all four goals as United enjoyed an unbeaten record in March. He started the month with a sensational free-kick goal as the Red Devils held second-placed Arsenal to a 1-1 draw. He followed up with two assists - taking him to 50 Premier League assists in total - and another goal in a 3-0 victory at Leicester City.

It is the fifth occasion Fernandes has won the Player of the Month accolade but the first time in five years, having claimed all four of his previous awards in 2020, when he was honoured in February, June, November and December.

Fernandes has also won three Goal of the Month awards, meaning that he has now won eight monthly accolades since joining the Red Devils in January 2020 from Sporting Lisbon.

Fernandes' latest success moves him joint-third in the all-time Premier League list of winners alongside Wayne Rooney and Robin van Persie and two behind Harry Kane, Sergio Aguero and Mohamed Salah, who each have seven.

Fernandes topped a six-man shortlist after the public's votes were combined with those of a panel of football experts.

He will be hoping to claim a March awards double, given his goal against Leicester from last month is shortlisted for the Goal of the Month award while United head coach Ruben Amorim is in the running for the Manager of the Month award.