Flamengo’S Gritty Libertadores Win Signals Ambition


2025-04-04 06:19:35
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Flamengo launched their 2025 Copa Libertadores campaign with a 1-0 victory over Deportivo Táchira in Venezuela, as reported by players and team officials.

The match, held on April 3 at the Estadio Polideportivo de Pueblo Nuevo, showcased a determined Brazilian side. Juninho's second-half goal secured three points in Group C, setting an early tone.

The first half unfolded with Táchira holding more possession but failing to trouble Flamengo's defense. Luiz Araújo sparked a shift at the 10-minute mark, narrowly missing the target.

Flamengo then dominated, yet goalkeeper Jesús Camargo thwarted Bruno Henrique and Araújo, keeping the score at 0-0 until halftime. After the break, Flamengo struck decisively. Everton Cebolinha crossed, Bruno Henrique headed, and Juninho chested the ball in at the 57th minute.

Táchira responded late, with Carlos Balza testing the defense, but Rossi and the backline held firm. Flamengo controlled 60% of possession and took 12 shots, proving their edge.



This win marks a significant step for Flamengo, who chase a fourth Libertadores title after victories in 1981, 2019, and 2022. Coach Filipe Luís, in his tournament debut, leverages an unbeaten 14-match streak from 2024.
Key Match Insights
Meanwhile, Táchira, Venezuela's champions in three of the last four seasons, falter with no wins in their past six Libertadores games. The match exposed both teams' realities. Flamengo, despite missing stars like Giorgian de Arrascaeta and Gerson due to injuries, showed depth.

Táchira, strong domestically with 18 points in nine rounds, struggled against elite competition. Over 30,000 fans filled the 42,000-capacity stadium, yet their team couldn't capitalize.

Flamengo now lead Group C, while Táchira sit bottom after Central Córdoba and LDU drew 0-0. The Brazilians host Central Córdoba next on April 9, aiming to build momentum. For Táchira, this loss highlights the gap they must bridge.

This result underscores Flamengo's resilience and ambition. Business minds note their strategic squad use, signaling a calculated push for continental dominance. The story behind the figures reveals a team mastering adversity, while Táchira face a steep climb ahead.

