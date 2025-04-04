Ruling Parties In Pakistan Divided Over Indus Canal Project

MENAFN - IANS) Islamabad, April 4 (IANS) In a growing political fissure, the ruling coalition partners of the Pakistani government, Pakistan Muslim League (N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), clashed with each other on the issue of the Indus River canal project.

The PPP, on Thursday, expressed its concerns over the irrigation project. Meanwhile, the PML-N accused its coalition partner of habitually politicising water issues, local media reported.

The Pakistan government has launched a $3.3 billion Green Pakistan Initiative that aims to develop six canals to irrigate 1.2 million acres of, what it claimed was a barren land in south Punjab.

However, the Sindh province is protesting against the decision, fearing that it will lose its water share from the Indus River due to the construction of these canals, reports the leading Pakistani newspaper Dawn.

"At a time when there was a shortage of 20 million acre-feet of water in the national system, the government was considering developing new command areas," PPP leader Chaudhry Manzoor said, addressing a press conference.

He said that the government was annihilating small farmers of Punjab in the name of corporate farming through the canal project.

Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari claimed that Sindh had a habit of politicising canal water. Bokhari suggested it would be more appropriate for the PPP to seek clarification from their leader, Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari, on this matter.

Meanwhile, PPP leader and Sindh province Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on Thursday said that the PPP won't allow the Centre to proceed with the construction without the province's consent.

Criticising the PML-N, CM Shah reminded that the federal government relied on the PPP's support, cautioning that without his party, the PML-N government could collapse.

"If the canal project proceeds without Sindh's consent, the PPP may withdraw its support," he warned while addressing a press conference.

Activists, members of various political parties, civil society outfits, trade unions, and literary associations are up in arms against the government, which is constructing six canals on the Indus River.

They have been continuously demanding that the government shelve the canal project.

The protests, echoing demands to "let the water flow," have been held across the province as the citizens described such projects as "anti-people policies" and a "violation" of Sindh's rights.