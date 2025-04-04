Panama News Headlines Quick Reads April 3 And 4 -
U.S. Coast Guard cutter arrives in Cristóbal, Colón
Railway Project: Panama begins financing negotiations for the Panama-David train.
President Mulino announced an imminent reduction in the fiscal deficit from 7.3% to 4% which currently stands at $6.416 billion. He also provided details on the strengthening of ITBMS (Tax Income Tax) collection and the promotion of private sector participation in public infrastructure projects.
Cargo transportation: APM Terminals, a division of Maersk Shipping, acquired the Panama Canal Railway Company.
Apparently it is quite an ordeal for patients trying to obtain medications through social security. Insured members must make several trips to Social Security Fund (CSS) clinics in search of medications. Dino Mon, the director of the agency, assures that pharmacies are 95% stocked.
Panama's President Mulino ordered a review of the Marina Amador concession, but AMP and UABR failed to act. It's been just over a month since the president announced that his administration would not grant state concessions“to someone who is miserably and falsely attacking us,” as Louis Sola, chairman of the Federal Maritime Commission, did.
Public Ministry: A bank fraud ring has been dismantled that stole $110,000 from a financial institution. Some 13 people were arrested for financial fraud against a banking institution.
