ECA Chairman Al Khelaifi Attends 49Th UEFA Congress In Belgrade


2025-04-04 04:00:41
Doha: The 49th UEFA Congress led by UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin is taking place in Belgrade, Serbia, this week.

Present in Belgrade is Nasser Al Khelaifi, a member of the UEFA Executive Committee since 2019, and Chairman of the European Club Association. On Wednesday, an official lunch took place, bringing together the UEFA Executive Committee members and Serbian President H E Aleksandar Vucic. A highlight of the gathering involved Al Khelaifi presenting President Vucic with a new Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) jersey.

PSG play in the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals next Wednesday against Aston Villa at Parc des Princes.

