Russia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson, Maria Zakharova, has condemned any use of military force against Iran, calling it“illegal and unacceptable.” Her remarks were made on April 3rd in response to comments by the U.S. President Donald Trump, who had suggested bombing Iranian targets over its nuclear program.

Zakharova emphasized that military attacks could have catastrophic humanitarian and environmental consequences globally. She reiterated that Iran has the right to use nuclear energy for“peaceful” purposes, in line with international law.

Russia, according to Zakharova, is working toward finding a solution that respects Iran's legitimate interests while addressing Western concerns about Tehran's nuclear program. She stressed the need for dialogue to overcome prejudices surrounding Iran's nuclear ambitions.

This statement comes after Trump suggested in an interview that if the U.S. and Iran fail to reach an agreement over Iran's nuclear program, military action might be considered. Trump warned that any such strikes would be unprecedented in their scale.

Iranian Foreign Minister, Mohammad Abbas Araghchi, condemned the“threatening remarks” from U.S. officials, calling them unacceptable and counterproductive. He stated that such rhetoric only complicates the situation.

As tensions continue to escalate, both Russia and Iran have made clear their stance against the use of force and continue to advocate for diplomatic resolutions to the ongoing nuclear impasse.

Russia's firm stance against military intervention highlights the delicate geopolitical balance in the region. While the U.S. maintains a hardline approach, Russia seeks to maintain diplomatic relations and support Iran's right to peaceful nuclear energy use.

As the international community watches closely, it remains to be seen whether diplomatic efforts can de-escalate tensions or if further confrontations are inevitable, potentially reshaping Middle Eastern geopolitics.

This ongoing situation underscores the importance of multilateral diplomacy and the need for constructive dialogue to address concerns surrounding Iran's nuclear ambitions, balancing security with sovereignty.

