Qumra 2025 Public Screenings From Today At Museum Of Islamic Art

Doha: Qumra2025 public screenings start today at the Museum of Islamic Art Auditorium, featuring compelling films supported by Doha Film Institute (DFI).

The screenings are part of the 11th edition of Qumra's events, which will take place from 4-9 April.

The first screening at 7:30pm today is East Of Noon (Netherlands, Egypt, Qatar) by Hala Elkoussy, a satirical fable about artistic freedom and resistance through the story of Abdo, a musician challenging authority by creating art in a confined world.



A still from the film "East of Noon".

Mamadou Dia's Demba (Senegal, Germany, Qatar), screening tomorrow (Saturday) charts how a man struggling with grief and depression with the anniversary of his wife's death nearing, finds solace reconnecting with his estranged son.

On Sunday, April 6, Moondove (Lebanon, Netherlands, Qatar) by Karim Kassem presents a poetic narrative set in a mountain village grappling with severe drought, where an annual theatrical tradition becomes a metaphor for broader societal changes.

Qumra 2025 includes seven critically acclaimed feature films supported by DFI representing the most prominent, bold, and distinctive voices in independent cinema.

The 11th edition of Qumra, the annual talent incubator for Arab and international cinema, includes 49 exceptional projects by emerging filmmakers from 23 countries,including several projects by Qatari and Qatar-based filmmakers, highlighting the promising growth of the nation's creative industry.

Tickets for individual Qumra 2025 screenings and masterclasses by the Qumra Masters Lav Diaz, Darius Khondji, Walter Salles, Anna Terrazas and Johnnie To and Qumra Passes are available for the public to purchase during the entire in-person event.

All screenings will be held at the Museum of Islamic Art Auditorium.